TWIN FALLS — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg Monday night outside a sporting goods store but escaped critical injuries, police say.
Cpl. Steven Gassert of the Twin Falls Police Department said the man, in his 20s and believed to be from southern Idaho, was transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center after calling 911 at about 8:30 p.m. to report the incident in the parking lot of Sportsman’s Warehouse in Twin Falls.
“He will be OK,” Gassert said of the victim, who the police department was not identifying on Monday. Police determined that the firearm discharge was accidental, and it may have occurred as the victim was loading the gun inside his car. Gasset didn’t immediately know what type of gun it was.
Gassert stressed the importance of handling firearms with caution. “Always treat a gun as if it is loaded,” he said.
