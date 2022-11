TWIN FALLS — An out-of-state man was injured Saturday evening when he accidentally shot himself in the leg while unloading his handgun outside a gun shop, police say.

The man, 34, shot himself in the upper thigh at about 6:20 p.m. with a Glock 9 mm handgun in the parking lot of Quick Response Firearms, Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts said Monday.

Police met the man at the St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center emergency room. Stotts said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.