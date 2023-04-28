TWIN FALLS — A man who initially faced two felonies of assault and burglary, and was being held on $250,000 bond, has instead signed a written plea of guilty of a misdemeanor and was expected to get out of jail Friday.

Andres Alvarez Jr., 41, was one of two men initially charged with threatening a motorist the night of April 3. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday but, instead, defense attorney Ronald Shepherd told Judge Benjamin Harmer about the plea agreement.

Alvarez was accused of approaching a motorist near Falls Avenue and Quincy Street along with another man, and brandished a knife. Police reports say the men said they were gang members and that Alvarez pushed the knife in a partially opened car window as well as put his hands in the window opening.

The amended complaint against Alvarez said he “did intentionally, unlawfully and with apparent ability threaten by word or act to do violence” upon the motorist.

The other man, Isaac Eugenio Hernandez, 23, was also facing felony charges of aiding and abetting an assault and burglary but had his charges dropped during his April 14 preliminary hearing, after a judge found that he didn’t encourage Alvarez to do violence and that merely putting his hands inside a vehicle didn’t constitute burglary.

A court date of June 5 has been set for a judge to accept the plea and sentencing, for which Alvarez faces a maximum 90 days in jail and $1,000 fine.

Charges dropped against man accused of accosting Twin Falls driver Judge David Epis said the prosecution didn’t make its case Friday at the suspect’s preliminary hearing.