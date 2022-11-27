Making up his mind: Idaho cowboy Kade Bruno heads to first NFR with new goals

Kade Bruno rides bucking horses for a living. It’s punishing work every time the chutes open and for the next, hopefully, eight seconds.

That doesn’t mean it’s all physical. Before he made his first ride of 2022, the former Idaho high school champion from Challis knew he needed to refocus his mind after what he called a “disappointing rookie season” in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

“I sat down right before I left for Denver, Colorado, at the start of January, and I wrote down some goals,” Bruno told the Times-News this week. He carried those goals, written inside a notepad, with him for the next many months and “looked at them every day.”

It’s time now for a few new goals.

Following a remarkable season punctuated by 11 victories, including Mountain Home and Idaho Falls, Bruno will ride for the first time at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the Super Bowl of the sport staged each December for 10 days in Las Vegas. He’ll be one of just five Idaho cowboys in this year’s field of 120 contestants competing for a share of nearly $11 million in prize money.

The Gem State contingent also includes Blackfoot’s Stetson Jorgensen, who will enter Thursday’s first round at the Thomas & Mack Center atop the world steer wrestling standings with $134,660 in season winnings. Bruno and Jorgensen will be joined by Rexburg’s Garrett Smith and Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in bull riding, and Rigby’s Dirk Tavenner, who sits 13th in steer wrestling.

Only Smith ($141,658) has pocketed more than Bruno among Idaho cowboys this season. The 22-year-old saddle bronc rider more than tripled his rookie earnings and will show up in Vegas in ninth place with $137,726.

It all started in Denver at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, where Bruno rode for 85 points in the semifinals and 87.5 points in the finals, placing second in each round and claiming a $6,445 paycheck that would be one of his biggest of the year.

That consistency continued through the season’s early months: The cowboy from Custer County, just north of the Magic Valley, logged 89 points in the semifinals at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, his third-highest score of the year, and won the Redding Rodeo in California in May.

After winning the Daniel Dopps Memorial in Mountain Home in late June, Bruno surged in July, nearly equaling his 2021 winnings in a single month — highlighted by the crowning achievement of his young career to date, the championship of the inaugural NFR Open in Colorado and a $25,595 payday that all but clinched a spot at the national finals.

“When I was standing on that stage, holding that buckle, that was the moment I knew I had a real good chance to make it,” recalled Bruno, who won the finals with a 90-point ride and the average with 169.5 points on two head.

He didn’t let up. Bruno won Ogden Pioneer Days in Utah a week later with 87 points, then won again in Colorado at the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo. His hot streak continued into August with another 90-point ride, this time to win the War Bonnet Round Up in Idaho Falls.

“I drew real good all year and kept a positive mindset,” Bruno said. “It all came together.”

Back in January, Bruno wrote down two goals: Be consistent and qualify for the NFR.

Now?

He chuckled and answered, “I actually, right underneath those goals, wrote down to ride all 10 horses at the NFR and win the average.”

If that happens, Bruno could have a chance at the ultimate prize.

“Everybody’s trying to win a world championship,” he said. “It’s anybody’s game. I’m ninth, but there’s a lot of money to win. We’re going to go down there and give it hell.”

At a glance What: The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. When: The 10-day competition opens Thursday and runs through Dec. 10. Performances start at 6:45 p.m. MST. Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas. Who: The top 15 contestants in each event, based on season winnings, will compete for a share of the $10.9 million prize purse. The full field includes 120 cowboys and cowgirls, with five from Idaho. Watch: All performances will be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel and streamed online on The Cowboy Channel Plus. In Twin Falls: DISH Network (ch. 232) and DIRECTV (ch. 603).