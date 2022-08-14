 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Making space for art

Artist holds impromptu gallery at Herrett Center

Artist Amy Westover, left, talks to guests during an impromptu gallery showing Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at The Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls. Westover is also a member of the Twin Falls Public Arts Commission.

When artist Amy Westover was paired with The Herrett Center for the Arts and Sciences as a venue to show her Art & Soul of the Magic Valley entry, she had no idea just how much wall space she was being given.

Joey Heck, the center's director, offered to let her display more of her work, even giving her another nearby wall to create more of a mini-gallery vibe. With Heck's blessing, Westover went to work adding several more of her art pieces and on Friday evening held an impromptu gallery showing for the public.

Westover has stayed involved with the art community over the years and is currently on the Twin Falls Public Arts Commission. She has been dabbling in kiln-formed glass work since 2003.

