Making home a little greener: Moss Greenhouses doles out gardening advice

Can’t wait for spring? Jennifer Moss is way ahead of you.

Moss, co-owner of Moss Greenhouses, has a full calendar of gardening advice scheduled this spring to aid anyone with a green — or purple — thumb.

The business’ retail garden center opened Saturday for the season at 269 S. 300 E., southeast of Jerome. Moss Greenhouses serves walk-in customers from now through early July.

Different plants and flowers are seen during a tour Friday at Moss Greenhouses near Jerome.

“I don’t care where people buy their plants,” Moss said Friday. “If you are spending your money on plants, I want you to succeed with them.”

For 70 years, Moss Greenhouses has doled out gardening advice with plants sold to Magic Valley homeowners and gardeners. Fourth-generation Moss siblings Jennifer and Dewey have taken over the thriving wholesale operation, the largest of its kind in Idaho.

The garden center is celebrating its anniversary from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 24 by hosting Business After Hours with the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Jerome Chamber of Commerce. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m.

Demystifying horticulture

Jennifer Moss, director of sales and marketing, grew up in the family’s greenhouses and has performed nearly every job on the farm.

Jennifer Moss, director of sales and marketing, talks about different events coming up during a tour Friday, March 11, 2022, at Moss Greenhouses near Jerome.

She is also the company’s chief cheerleader, making industry jargon understandable on a common-sense level.

“Plants make people happy,” she said, “and when customers are happy, we win as an industry.”

When the pandemic hit two years ago, everyone became a gardener.

“Once a gardener, always a gardener,” she said.

Now she aims to inspire first-time gardeners.

“We are cultivating the future,” she said.

Employee Susana Del Cid works Friday, March 11, 2022, at Moss Greenhouses near Jerome.

Dewey Moss is the director of operations.

The two siblings are responsible for 400,000 square feet of covered greenhouse space, 52,000 hanging baskets and three acres of outdoor growing areas at their wholesale business southeast of Jerome, plus 20 hoop houses using geothermal heat on a few acres along River Road near Buhl.

Their products are marketed in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming.

Employees work in production during a tour Friday, March 11, 2022, at Moss Greenhouses near Jerome.
Employees work in the production area during a tour Friday, March 11, 2022, at Moss Greenhouses near Jerome.

While the lion’s share of Moss Greenhouses’ sales is through wholesale contracts, it’s the retail sales to local buyers that get Jennifer Moss excited.

Flowers seen during a tour Friday, March 11, 2022, at Moss Greenhouses near Jerome.
Thousands of baskets are getting ready for spring seen during a tour Friday, March 11, 2022, at Moss Greenhouses near Jerome.

What retail customers find at the facility are plants that have been vetted and raised specifically for the southern Idaho climate, she said. Coastal growers don’t raise bedding plants under Idaho’s challenging conditions so those plants aren’t prepared for Idaho’s wild spring temperature swings.

“We want people to be successful the first time they plant,” she said.

Moss Greenhouses have the following additional events scheduled this spring:

For timely advice, Jennifer Moss presents a live Q&A session on Facebook at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Go to facebook.com/MossGreenhouses

  • Private “Kids’ Tours with ‘Granny B’” are available Mondays and Thursdays at the facility. Contact Melissa at 208-324-1000 to arrange a visit.
  • The garden center’s “Bloom in Full Color” podcasts start in April. A link to the podcasts will be announced on
Moss Greenhouse’s Facebook page
  • An Easter basket planting session for c
  • hildren will be after school on April 6.
  • Tickets to Ladies Night Out will go on sale on April 1. The popular event will be held April 13.

Check the garden center’s Facebook page for more information about any event.

