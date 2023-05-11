Editor’s note: This feature ran July 25, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Remnants of old wooden haystackers still scatter the Magic Valley landscape. But many people today wouldn’t know one if they saw it in a field.

These three pictures taken by unidentified photographers around 1915 show hay harvest in full swing.

The most labor-intensive method was to hand-pitch the loose hay to the top of the stack. Men would carry pitchforks full of hay to the top, climbing the stack as it grew.

Other methods included wooden stacking implements powered by horses or oxen.

An overshot hay stacker — sometimes called a jayhawk — held a 600-pound load of hay on a “sweep bucket” that would lift and dump the hay onto the stack. The most common method used locally was the gin pole stacker, resembling a partially disassembled tepee, that would lift, swing and lower a load of hay into place on the stack.

It is said that hay can grow in any part of the country where weeds will grow.