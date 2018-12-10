TWIN FALLS — Crocheted angels and snowflakes adorn Marcie Huey’s Christmas tree each December.
The ornaments hold special meaning for the lifelong Magic Valley resident: They were made by her aunt Marsha Snow, who died six years ago.
“My aunt used to give us homemade gifts all the time,” Huey said. “I hang those up every year.”
She’s given some of them away to younger generations. But on Tuesday, Huey decided to carry on her aunt’s tradition. While attending a private work event at Redeemed Decor, she painted a wooden sign she planned to give to her daughter.
Handmade gifts are just one of many ways to give from the heart this holiday season — and in Twin Falls, options abound. Worried you don’t have the talent? You’re not alone.
“If I can do it, anybody can do it,” said Huey, who doesn’t consider herself artistic.
But as she glanced around nervously, she was thankful to have some encouragement from her coworkers — and some expert assistance.
If you’re planning on making a homemade gift for a friend or loved one, here are a few places around town to help you to get you started:
Hands On
At Hands On, 147 Shoshone St. N., visitors can make gifts from glass or pottery. The paint-your-own pottery has a studio fee of $6 for adults and $4 for children, plus the cost of the item you choose to paint.
“We have lots of stuff in here for people who are artistically challenged,” Store Manager Malaine McMath said.
Glass ornaments don’t have a studio fee and cost $8-12 each.
“Glass is so fun — you can do anything with it,” McMath said.
Even if you’re not making a gift, some people just go for the experience and relaxation. On Tuesday, Kendra Gonzalez was making a cookies-for-Santa plate while her 4-year-old daughter, Adalynn, painted a ceramic ornament.
“Time really flies when you’re in here having fun,” she said.
Hands On is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The business is also doing something new this year with another studio at the Magic Valley Mall through December. This studio doesn’t have a fee, and has the pottery items only. It’s open during mall hours.
You’ll be able to pick up your handmade or hand-painted gifts a few days later, one they’ve had time to be fired.
Redeemed Decor
At Redeemed Decor, 243 Fifth Ave. S., you can choose from any of 20 different Christmas projects — or other home decor projects — to make with (or without) a little assistance. The open studio hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We also have scheduled classes on our website,” said owner Shaunna Coit.
Redeemed Decor also offers private group classes. On Tuesday, Huey was joined by her coworkers from St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.
“This would be the best way to do it because they provide everything for you, plus the know-how,” said Jennifer Gale, who was making a gift for a coworker.
Gale compared the experience at Redeemed Decor to a real-life Pinterest.
The studio is becoming more popular than the pre-made home decor items, Coit said.
“We don’t do a bunch of finished stuff anymore,” she said. “Everyone wants to do their own.”
Personalized gifts can even be made using a stencil of someone’s handwriting, Coit said.
Redeemed Decor does not have a phone number, but can be contacted via its Facebook page or by emailing redeemeddecoridaho@gmail.com. Paint-your-own Christmas decor items range in price from $10 to $58.
Joann Fabric and Crafts
If you’re the artistic type or feeling brave, Joann Fabric and Crafts has supplies for homemade gifts. Particularly popular this year is red-and-black plaid fabric, General Manager Claudia Flinn said. This pattern is available at regular price for $6.99 per yard for flannel or $14.99 per yard for fleece. Sales take place throughout the month.
Joann Fabric and Crafts is located at 840 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Michaels
Another craft store in town, Michaels, is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The store at 1988 Bridgeview Blvd. also has a series of in-store classes each month. Find more information at michaels.com.
Hueology
Interested in that weathered wood look? Twin Falls’ Annie Sloan Chalk Paint store is hosting some weathered wood classes and other one-on-one wood painting classes this month. For information, call Hueology owner Kari Fields at 208-731-4909 or visit the store at 140 Main Ave. N.
Upcoming craft classes this month
Dec. 10
- Learn to decorate holiday treats at Michaels from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Supplies cost up to $38.
Dec. 11
- Hands On has a “Holiday Wood Elf Class” from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $36 plus tax. Reservations are required.
- From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., go to Michaels and learn how to make a Christmas centerpiece with greenery and poinsettias. Supplies cost up to $38.
Dec. 13
- Twin Falls Sewing Center has a class to make a trifold wallet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on either a sewing machine or a serger. The project requires intermediate to advanced skills and costs $27.50; you must provide your own fabric and some other supplies. Registration closes Monday.
- Hands On has a “Holiday Wood Stocking Class” from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for ages 16 and older. The cost is $36 per person, plus tax. Reservations are required.
Dec. 14
- Hands On has a “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Party” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for ages 16 and older. Reservations are required. Each person gets two projects to paint and will join in food and trivia. The cost is $36 plus tax.
Dec. 15
- From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., children ages 3 and older can make a Christmas frame at Michaels. The cost is $2 for children ages 3 and older or $5 for children ages 6 and older.
- Adults can come make their own Christmas T-shirts at Michaels from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is the price of a T-shirt, but supplies are provided.
