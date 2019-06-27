{{featured_button_text}}
FILER — Erin Bass held a shovel in a dirt lot, backdropped by bulldozers and backhoes. Her four-year-old daughter Everly, about half the height of the shovel, was actually the one in charge of the tool, which she stomped into the ground and filled with dirt.

Soon, the Bass family will have a house here in Filer’s northwest corner. They’re one of six families who happily broke ground at a South Central Community Action Partnership ceremony Wednesday, surrounded by friends and soon-to-be neighbors. The partnership and its construction team help south-central Idaho families build their own homes, thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Development grants.

Bass can’t fully wrap her head around the fact that she’ll soon own a home — a home she’ll build with her own hands.

“It’s actually surreal still,” she said. “It’s been a dream of mine for a long time; didn’t ever think it would come true.”

The Herrett subdivision in Filer, which already has several residents in new owner-built homes, will welcome the six new families in the coming months.

The program has benefited 64 Magic Valley families so far, and hopes to break the century mark in a few years. Not only does South Central Community Action Partnership help families own their own properties, it teaches them valuable building and home maintenance skill — families have to work 35 hours a week during the construction phase of their properties.

“It really is hard work,” CEO Ken Robinette said.

Families also have to pass income requirements and demonstrate an ability to make mortgage payments to qualify for the program. When their homes are complete, they start out with $20,000 in equity and make mortgage payments between $750 and $850 a month.

Homeowners have options, too. They can pick different roofs, colors, flooring and more. When they’re finished, assessors typically value the one-story homes at a little under $200,000.

The South Central Community Action Partnership helped Eli Connell build and own his own home a year ago. He said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“Not only do I have my own home,” he said. “I have my own community.”

At partnership subdivisions, residents chip in and help build their neighbors’ homes, which can lead to strong friendships in an age where knowing your neighbors is increasingly rare. No one moves in until everyone completes their house.

“By building the house, you get really close to your neighbors,” Connell said. “It’s like family.”

Idaho home and rental prices are rising, and new, self-help housing can be invaluable for first-time homeowners.

“There is nothing like that, achieving the American dream,” Robinette said.

Filer Mayor Bob Templeman thinks the subdivision has a positive impact on the city.

“It just helps your community,” he said. “It’s a great place to live.”

