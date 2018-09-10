TWIN FALLS — He weighs 33 tons and has a reach of 62 feet.
Meet “Kenny” — The Idaho Transportation Department’s under-bridge inspection truck. The Kenworth A-62 truck will be appearing on Twin Falls’ I.B. Perrine Bridge this week while state employees conduct a bridge inspection.
Drivers can expect one lane of the bridge to be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday; and from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The lane closure will take place to make room for the large machine as it extends its arm under, around and in the substructure of the bridge.
“They’re doing it at nighttime especially to relieve congestion,” ITD spokeswoman Jessica Williams said.
Kenny is one of ITD’s newer bridge inspection trucks, and it’s also the largest truck the department owns. Idaho bridges are typically inspected every two years, Williams said.
Most of the state’s bridges were built in the 1960s and ‘70s, and were designed for a 50-year lifespan, she said. Newer bridges were designed for a 75-year lifespan.
The I.B. Perrine Bridge opened in 1976 and has an expected lifespan of 75 to 100 years. In its September 2016 inspection, the 42-year-old bridge was rated in “good” or “fair” condition.
The second part of the bridge’s inspection will take place Thursday, when crew members will walk the arch of the bridge.
“More than likely, traffic controls will not be in place that day,” Williams said.
ITD encourages the public to watch for Kenny on Monday and Tuesday, and upload pictures to social media using the hashtag #catchkenny.
