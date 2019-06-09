{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Idaho Library Association is accepting nominations for its 2019 statewide awards for public library, librarian, paraprofessional, trustee, school librarian, friend and legislator of the year.

The deadline is June 23. If you would like to nominate a library or individual for one of the awards, email rattebur@uidaho.edu or go to idaholibraries.org/Idaho-Library-Awards.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments