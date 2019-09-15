{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Make a Wish Idaho will present its annual car show from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in Twin Falls City Park.

Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Lamb Weston will sponsor the event.

Judging will begin at 1 p.m. Trophies for first, second and third places will be awarded at 3 p.m. along with a special presentation of the Make a Wish Choice Award by Make a Wish recipient Cosette.

All proceeds will go towards the Make a Wish Idaho Foundation, whose mission is to grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. The goal is to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.

For more information, call Robert Jesse at 208-731-9581, Ryan Wise at 208-308-9851 or Roxy Jesse at 208-731-9512.

