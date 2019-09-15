TWIN FALLS — Make a Wish Idaho will present its annual car show from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in Twin Falls City Park.
Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Lamb Weston will sponsor the event.
Judging will begin at 1 p.m. Trophies for first, second and third places will be awarded at 3 p.m. along with a special presentation of the Make a Wish Choice Award by Make a Wish recipient Cosette.
You have free articles remaining.
All proceeds will go towards the Make a Wish Idaho Foundation, whose mission is to grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. The goal is to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.
For more information, call Robert Jesse at 208-731-9581, Ryan Wise at 208-308-9851 or Roxy Jesse at 208-731-9512.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.