TWIN FALLS — A paint-your-own pottery and fused glass studio is doing a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley.
Hands On is hosting “Create for Kids: A Make, Take and Donate Fundraiser.” Through Monday, people can come in and pay $10 to make two glass ornaments. They get to keep one, then donate the other for the Christmas tree to be raffled off Dec. 16. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley.
“They come here all the time,” said Hands On owner Ashley Dubois. “We wanted to give back to them. The kids become more like family to us than just children. We love those little buggers.”
Raffle tickets will be sold at Hands On or online through Dec. 15 and are $1 each, 10 for $5 or 50 for $25. The business will have a raffle on Facebook Live Dec. 16, and will call the winners afterward. The grand prize is a fully decorated holiday tree. Additional baskets and prizes were donated from local businesses.
Also this month, Hands On has staged several “angel trees” around town. Residents can go to any Idaho Central Credit Union branch, Middlekauff Honda, Plant Therapy or City Hall to pick up a paper ornament with a list of gift items for a child in need. Donors will need to bring back the list with the gifts by Friday.
Dubois hopes to raise $1,500 through the fundraiser.
