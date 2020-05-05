Major apartment complex, school proposal drawing backlash from residents

In new estimates, Hutchison Smith Architects projected parking needs at 131 spaces (plus an additional 32 for the charter school, but the school will be put before the Planning and Zoning Commission at a future date and is not currently being presented).

Additionally, Hutchison Smith Architects has proposed multiple ideas for addressing parking problems, including converting part of Seventh Avenue to 90-degree parking — that conversion would be done at the cost of the developer. Another idea would be to demolish part of the old clinic building to create more spaces. The clinic building is too large for a school on its own anyway, according to the owner.

With the exception of potential parking issues, Planning and Zoning commissioners voiced their approval of the project.

The 68 opposition letters weren’t exclusively dedicated to parking. A few residents said they don’t want the two five-story buildings to ruin their views. Some homeowners said their property values will decline and low-income residents will bring drugs and crime to the neighborhood. There were some letters that expressed concern the project would be bad for the Sage Women’s Center.

Others simply said that while they understand the necessity of economic growth, and they like the idea of the project, they don’t want it near their home.