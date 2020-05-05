Major apartment complex, school proposal drawing backlash from residents

TWIN FALLS — A massive downtown apartment complex and charter school project is generating heaps of opposition from neighborhood residents while others say the proposal would be an economic boon.
The Galena Fund, a Boise-based investment group that builds housing in economically depressed areas, has proposed two multi-family housing structures and a school on property near City Park. The Masqueray Lofts project would be between Shoshone Street and Hansen Street, and Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Masqueray Lofts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Masqueray Lofts would include two, non-adjacent, 56-unit, five-story apartment complexes along Seventh and Eighth avenues. The buildings would be virtually identical, but one would be low-income housing. Those apartment buildings would go atop what are currently parking lots. The old Twin Falls Clinic building, after being gutted and renovated, would become a charter school.
Fran Florence, who has worked in Twin Falls real estate for decades, spoke on behalf of the Galena Fund at a Planning and Zoning preliminary hearing April 14. He said the project will greatly benefit downtown Twin Falls.
“As a community, we have evolved to a point where this project reflects a collective desire to reinstate our downtown core as a viable and energetic part of our city,” Florence said.
City leaders and planners have long stressed the need for new housing downtown. They have also advocated for building higher, raising the skyline in order to slow urban sprawl and preserve farmland that continues to be converted to commercial and residential use on Twin Falls’ outskirts. This project would fulfill both of those goals.
From an economic development perspective, the project checks a lot of boxes — some of the eight letters written in support of the project come from business owners, who could see a financial boost if downtown Twin Falls suddenly gains hundreds of new residents. Some business owners have said at past city government meetings that while downtown is on the mend, there’s a lot of work to be done in order to ensure long-term economic viability. This project would help ensure economic sustainability, some support letters said.
Despite the economic positives, opposition to the proposal is strong. Much of that opposition has focused on parking, with neighborhood residents saying they’re worried they’d have to battle for street spaces. Planning and Zoning received 68 opposition letters, and nearly all of those mentioned parking concerns.
Most, but not all, Twin Falls Planning and Zoning commissioners said at the preliminary hearing in mid-April that they’re worried the project will cause parking problems.
“I think this could be a parking nightmare,” Planning and Zoning Commissioner Curtis Hansen said. “We’ve got to either scale back the number of units or find a way to get some more parking, I think.”
Planning and Zoning commissioners also pushed back against some of the parking needs estimates presented by the architect for the project. Bob Smith of Hutchison Smith Architects initially estimated that for each of the apartments’ studio and single-bedroom apartments — that’s 84 units total — an average of half a parking space would be required. That’s because residents in low-income housing often rely more on public transportation, bikes and carpooling, Smith said.
Hutchison Smith Architects originally estimated a need for 101 spaces for the 112 units — in addition to the 84 studios and one-bedrooms the two apartment buildings include a total of 18 two-bedrooms and 10 three-bedrooms. Some of those parking spaces would be street-side (about a third) while the rest would be on-site.
Some commissioners said that those estimates of parking needs were wrong. Just about everyone in Twin Falls has a car, they said, and even some low-income residents have two.
“There really isn’t a viable public transit model in Twin Falls yet, and I’m not sure if carpooling is part of our culture,” Commissioner Caroline Bolton said.
In new estimates, Hutchison Smith Architects projected parking needs at 131 spaces (plus an additional 32 for the charter school, but the school will be put before the Planning and Zoning Commission at a future date and is not currently being presented).
Additionally, Hutchison Smith Architects has proposed multiple ideas for addressing parking problems, including converting part of Seventh Avenue to 90-degree parking — that conversion would be done at the cost of the developer. Another idea would be to demolish part of the old clinic building to create more spaces. The clinic building is too large for a school on its own anyway, according to the owner.
With the exception of potential parking issues, Planning and Zoning commissioners voiced their approval of the project.
The 68 opposition letters weren’t exclusively dedicated to parking. A few residents said they don’t want the two five-story buildings to ruin their views. Some homeowners said their property values will decline and low-income residents will bring drugs and crime to the neighborhood. There were some letters that expressed concern the project would be bad for the Sage Women’s Center.
Others simply said that while they understand the necessity of economic growth, and they like the idea of the project, they don’t want it near their home.
Paul Smith said the project is a bad fit for the Twin Falls Original Townsite Residential Historic District, which has been on the National Register of Historic Places for nearly 20 years. Smith is a former chairman of the Twin Falls Historic Preservation Commission and winner of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Medal.
“The placement of two five-story buildings in an original historic district dedicated to housing is absurd,” Smith wrote in his letter. “High-rise buildings are not appropriate next to single-level residential historical homes.”
He also shared the same concerns many residents expressed — life is going to be crowded with all the new residents and a new school.
“When the clinic was there, all of the parking was needed to handle just the clinic and there was a constant demand to tear down additional homes for more parking,” Smith said. “This will happen again.”
Florence — who grew up on Ninth Avenue — said repeatedly at the mid-April preliminary hearing that this is the type of development downtown Twin Falls needs. But he also said he knows many people aren’t going to be happy with the idea.
“I know that change is often met with apprehension and even protest,” he said. “It’s a natural part of the process.”
