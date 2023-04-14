The Fifth District Magistrate Commission will conduct an 18-month probationary evaluations on Cassia County Magistrate Judge Jeremy L. Pittard.

The evaluations will be performed under Idaho Supreme Court Magistrate Commission rules, which require all magistrate judges to satisfactorily complete the probationary period and undergo two performance appraisals prior to its expiration.

Public comments regarding Pittard have to be written on an evaluation form.

The forms are available from Shelli Tubbs, trial court administrator, Theron Ward Judicial Building, 427 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls; Cassia County Clerk’s Office, 1559 Overland Ave., Burley; the Fifth Judicial District website, http://www.5thjudicialdistrict.com/; or by calling 208-736-4085.

The evaluation forms are confidential and must be signed and mailed by May 1 to P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, 83301.

All comments received by the deadline will be given to the commission during its evaluation.