Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: Who is the Perrine Bridge Jane Doe?

TWIN FALLS — On the edge of a row of graves in Sunset Memorial Park lies a headstone a little different from the rest. There is no birthday, no name, just the date of death and a simple inscription.

“Unknown to us, known only to god,” the stone reads. “May she rest in peace.”

For eight years and counting, her life story has remained a mystery.

Although police have continued to work the case and new leads have manifested, the mystery around her identity sheds light on the complex world of DNA identification and the databases created to help.

Jane Doe

At 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2014, kayakers near the Perrine Bridge discovered a woman in the Snake River.

She was found wearing all black clothing and one shoe — a size 11½ men’s sneaker. The other shoe was found near her body. Her feet were one size smaller than the shoes, said Will Carson, chief deputy coroner with Twin Falls County.

Listed as between 45 and 50 years old, she was 5-feet 7-inches tall, and 140 to 177 pounds. Her teeth were well-cared-for with three veneers present in the front. Her eyebrows had been recently plucked.

Carson said her official cause of death was “blunt force trauma, which is common for a fall off the bridge.”

There is nothing to suggest her death was not a suicide, police said.

The Times-News reported that divers spent hours sifting through murky water, looking for any clues that could help identify her.

“Typically, when you find somebody like that, usually by the end of that day you know who they are. You identify them,” said Jon Daubner, a detective with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. “In this case, no.”

Police ran her face through facial recognition software, along with her DNA, dental information and fingerprints. No matches.

“We have her profile, we have her dental work, we have her DNA, but we can’t just put those in a computer and get her name out, it doesn’t work that way,” Carson said.

On Oct. 7, 2014, the unidentified woman was buried at Sunset Memorial Park. In cases with unidentified bodies, the coroner’s office keeps them for at least two weeks.

“If they have been identified and they have no family, the county pays for cremation,” Carson said. “If they are unidentified, they have a burial so if they need to be exhumed later they can.”

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office, Idaho State Police and even the FBI have been involved in the case over the years.

Unidentified persons cases are “far and few between,” Carson said. He’s seen only two such cases in his 10 years with the department, the unidentified woman from the bridge in 2014 and a baby girl — named Angel Rose by detectives — found in 2015.

In the case of the unidentified woman from the bridge, breaks in the case haven’t panned out.

In 2020, after running her profile through a DNA clearinghouse, police found a distant cousin. Although that sounded promising, the man was a sixth- to eighth-degree relative and was in his late 80s, Sheriff’s Detective Larry Beaver told the Times-News.

“You don’t know your family that well, even if you go to your yearly family reunion,” Beaver said.

The man believed he was the last living member of his family, and he had trouble providing a family tree.

It’s a misconception that police aren’t working on the case because of how much time has passed or because of the likelihood it was a suicide, Beavers said.

The sheriff’s office met about the case on Feb. 10 and sent her DNA to another clearinghouse. Because this is still an open case, police declined to share more about what agencies or databases were involved.

CODIS — the Combined DNA Index System — is the most well-known DNA database. CODIS includes DNA profiles of individuals convicted of certain crimes and profiles from crime scene evidence.

Law enforcement’s use of consumer DNA databases, such as 23andMe and Ancestry, is a controversial topic. The most well-known case using genetic technology involved Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., nicknamed the Golden State Killer.

The Los Angeles Times reported that police uploaded the serial killer’s DNA to GEDmatch, an online service that compares profiles from different testing companies. The goal of these companies is to help people trace their heritage and find relatives.

“Before DNA, we relied on fingerprints and teeth,” Beavers said. “It’s leaps and bounds what it was.”

Doe Network

DNA is just one tool at law enforcement’s disposal. Missing- and unidentified-persons databases are another.

A chance event led to the creation of one of these sites.

Todd Matthews was 17 years old when he first learned the mystery of Tent Girl. Matthews’ girlfriend at the time shared the story of how, in the spring of 1968, her father had stumbled upon a woman’s body wrapped in canvas in Scott County, Kentucky.

The woman remained unidentified for more than 30 years.

Matthews became obsessed with trying to identify her. It was the invention of the internet and his passion as a “cyber sleuth” that led to a breakthrough in the case.

In 1998, he saw an online posting by Rosemary Westbrook, who was searching for her sister, missing from Lexington, Kentucky, since 1967. Matthews contacted Westbrook and the two corresponded back and forth.

Tent Girl was exhumed and a DNA match confirmed she was Westbrook’s sister, Barbara Ann Hackman Taylor.

Through Taylor’s case, Matthews saw a need for a database of missing and unidentified persons. He started by gathering, sorting and digitizing records to make them more accessible.

“There were no cyber units,” he told the Times-News. “We were the cyber unit. We were the people who were first using the internet to solve cases.”

In 1999, he created the Doe Network, a website for tracking unidentified and missing persons. In 2001, it became an informal volunteer organization and, in 2011, an official nonprofit.

The network has profiles on five unidentified male bodies and two unidentified female bodies in Idaho. Twenty-four males and 12 females are listed as missing in Idaho.

Doe Network differs from NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, for which Matthews served as the director of case management and communications for 10 years.

The Doe Network is international, he said. And, secondly, NamUs focuses on the more scientific forms of identification, including DNA and fingerprints.

The Doe Network has more anecdotal data, including digitized news articles.

The cause of death is another major difference. NamUs doesn’t list the cause of death but the Doe Network does if that knowledge was made public.

The unidentified woman from Twin Falls has both a Doe Network and NamUs profile, although it’s not mandatory for law enforcement to upload a missing person to NamUs.

“I wish it was and I think eventually it will be,” Matthews said. “I can’t really think of a reason why it wouldn’t be.”

So far, 10 states have mandated reporting to NamUs. Matthews helped his home state of Tennessee pass the “Help Find the Missing Act” in 2017 that mandated reporting.

“If everybody just uses the tools provided to them at no cost to them, a lot of the problem could be solved just by doing it,” he said.

Sometimes law enforcement thinks using the National Crime Information Center is enough, he said. NCIC is a computerized index of missing persons and criminal information, visible only to law enforcement.

Matthews says NamUs and NCIC work very differently but go hand in hand. As of Dec. 31, 2021, there were 8,415 unidentified-person records in NCIC, according to the FBI. Missing-person records totaled 93,718.

“It’s not redundant. It’s not too much trouble — it’s not,” he said. “And it doesn’t take that long.”

NamUs is vital because the public has access to it, he said.

Matthews refers to missing and unidentified persons as the “silent mass disaster” and he hopes technology can help the U.S. tackle the problem.

As for detectives Beavers and Daubner, they haven’t forgotten Jane Doe from the Perrine Bridge.

“It stays in the back of your mind or something will bring it up,” Beavers said.

They are all hopeful that someday, somehow, she can be called by her name.

