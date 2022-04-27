 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley's Distinguished Young Women Program event being held at Buhl High School

Magic Valley's Distinguished Young Women Program

The Magic Valley's Distinguished Young Women Program will be holding their event on Thursday.

It is a free program that helps empower young women by providing over 1 billion dollars in scholarships, helps them network nationwide, develop their self-confidence and participating in their Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school.

They have 14 participants from schools across the Magic Valley, who compete in areas such as scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression. 

Their theme this year is "Let's Get Loud," with a focus on how to use their voices for good in the world. 

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Buhl High School. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. Doors open at 6 p.m.

