 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Magic Valley's 4th of July celebrations over the years

  • 0

Here’s a peek at Times-News photographers’ coverage of Independence Day celebrations over the years.

4th of July over the years

Natalie Naerebout, 4, escapes from her potato sack while waiting for the fireworks to start at the College of Southern Idaho campus during the 2011 Fourth of July celebration Monday in Twin Falls.
Fireworks

Fireworks entertain folks at the 2012 Fourth of July celebration at the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls.
Fireworks, a neighborhood tradition

Molly Adams, 5, covers her ears as fireworks go off during the 2018 Fourth of July celebration in Twin Falls.
Rupert 4th of July Celebration

Folks enjoy food, music, games and fireworks June 30, 2022, during the Fourth of July celebration in Rupert. The five-day event kicked off Thursday with a fireworks display and ran through Monday.
Freedom Fest

The Star-Spangled Banner hangs from a fire truck ladder during the 2017 Freedom Fest Fourth of July celebration at North Park in Jerome.

Magic Valley's 4th of July celebrations over the years

1 of 13
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

25 facts about fireworks

25 facts about fireworks

Wondering how fireworks light up the sky, where they came from, and the sheer size of the business behind them? Stacker explores the long hist…

Watch Now: Related Video

US flights catching up after thousands were canceled over July 4th weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News