TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA will host Enhance Fitness classes beginning Sept. 30. It received a grant from YMCA of the USA to support the implementation of the national program.
Enhance Fitness is a community-based senior fitness and arthritis management program. Its purpose is to help older adults become more active, energized and empowered for independent living.
The program is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Administration on Aging and the National Council on Aging. The Enhance Fitness program, comprised of three 60-minute classes per week over a 16-week period, will be offered to YMCA members at no cost and to non-members for $59 per month.
The classes will be taught by certified instructors and limited to 25 people or fewer. Registration is available at the Magic Valley YMCA.
“Enhance Fitness uses easy-to-learn movements to motivate individuals to stay active throughout their lives,” Jeaneth Glenn, YMCA program director and Enhance®Fitness project manager, said in a statement. “Participants in the program say they have more energy, better balance, increased body strength, more flexibility, better sleep and an increased sense of happiness and independence.”
Enhance Fitness is also certified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for fall prevention by increasing muscular strength, flexibility and balance.
“Accidental falls are a major problem in our nation, leading to trips to the emergency room and costly medical bills,’ Randy Wastradowski, CEO of the Magic Valley YMCA, said in a statement. “The good news is that falls can be prevented through awareness and physical activity that emphasizes aerobic conditioning, strength training and flexibility exercises.”
To learn more about Enhance Fitness, contact Jeaneth Glenn at 208-733-4384, ext. 105, or email jeaneth@ymcatf.com.
