Fatal rollover

Two Magic Valley women were killed when the car they were in rolled in Ada County on Thursday.

 ADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BOISE — A woman from Twin Falls and a woman from Carey were killed when the car they were in rolled in Ada County on Thursday.

Crystal Ann Alarcon, 48, of Twin Falls, and Kimberly Sue Holt, 49, of Carey, were both killed by traumatic blunt force head injuries in the crash on Kuna Mora Road, the Ada County coroner said in statements Friday.

Both were passengers in the car and were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday when the driver lost control while going around a curve. The car rolled into a ditch and hit a power pole, the department tweeted.

The driver of the car, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

