Magic Valley woman charged with drug trafficking

TWIN FALLS — Several undercover methamphetamine purchases helped lead to a southern Idaho woman being charged Friday with drug trafficking, court records say.

Vicki Guzman, 34, was charged with three counts of drug trafficking in methamphetamine, with one of the counts involving more than 400 grams of the drug, a count of delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance while children are present.

All six charges are felonies.

Investigation of Guzman began in late October by the Idaho State Police Investigations Division, and several drug purchases were made at various locations around Magic Valley, records say.

ISP received information Wednesday that Guzman would be receiving a package containing meth, records say. Police intercepted the package before it was delivered, then put it under surveillance and it was delivered to a Kimberly residence.

Police said a woman was observed putting it into a pickup truck.

After a traffic stop, officers recovered the package in the back seat of the pickup between two of Guzman’s children, and found 4 pounds of suspected meth inside it, court records say.

Guzman is being held on a $500,000 bond, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 27.