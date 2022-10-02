Magic Valley welcomes Sgt. Wendler

TWIN FALLS — Sgt. Mike Wendler crossed the Perrine Bridge on Saturday afternoon in a procession befitting a hero, as he made his way home from the hospital.

Police cars, ambulances and fire engines greeted the Idaho State trooper who was injured Sept. 8 when he was struck outside his vehicle while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome.

Even St. Luke’s medical helicopter made an appearance.

A crane hoisting a giant American flag and Idaho State Police flag met Wendler, who was riding in a big Ford pickup, at the bridge.

To top it off was a crowd of waving and cheering supporters who lined the bridge, many of whom wore Wendler’s Warriors T-shirts and were holding signs of encouragement.

Although Wendler is now at his Twin Falls home, he still faces months and perhaps years of recovery, supporters say, although his progress thus far has been “miraculous.”