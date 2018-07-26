*Chobani Idaho, Inc., and Glanbia Food, Inc., have several accounts through which the companies use water.

5 tips for conserving city water

1. Plant more trees in your yard. "Bluegrass grows really well in shade. If you have more trees and shaded areas, it takes a lot less water." - Drew Foster, Twin Falls senior water supply technician

2. Avoid peak water hours. "Watering during the day will save water and help the city." - Jeff Malina, Twin Falls senior water supply technician

3. Convert to xeriscaping or desert-scaping. "There's 15 million gallons a day that we're putting on the grass." - Jeff Malina

4. Buy conservation shower heads, take shorter showers and don't continuously run the water when washing dishes by hand. "It's the little things that count." - Drew Foster, Twin Falls senior water supply technician.

5. Keep your pressurized irrigation filters clean to ensure your sprinkler system works properly. "Groundwater is not an infinite source. We need to save that groundwater for drinking." - Robert Bohling, Twin Falls water superintendent.