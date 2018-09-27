Breaking
Magic Valley Water Ways: Technology evolves, but water recreation remains a primary draw for the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS — From the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir to Lava Creek Lake, from Thousands Springs to Dierkes Lake, the Magic Valley is chock-full of opportunities for water recreation. All you have to do is look.
Whether you’re an angler, boater, swimmer or diver, there is something for everyone in the region.
But while the locations remain reliable, much is changing in the water recreation scene. Recent population growth and the emergence of technology play major roles in shaping life on the water today.
On a Saturday in early September, as the sun peaked high over Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls, the dock was flooded with anglers and kayakers desperately trying to launch into the already congested river.
Brightly-colored vessels shimmered in the sunlight, covering the Snake River like scales on the river’s namesake.
“Centennial Park is almost overrun,” said Levi Meyer, Water Patrol supervisor for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. “You could probably walk to Pillar Falls on kayaks.”
Meyer said statistics from the Sheriff’s Office shows that non-motorized boat use, such as kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, have increased by more than 200 percent this year. That, he said, has led to a 25 percent decrease in motorized boating in the area.
Non-motorized vehicles are supposed to stay on the edges of the river near the shores. This allows motorized boats to travel down the center. But with kayaks stacking six deep on each side and no one to regulate where they go, safely navigating the water at Centennial can be extremely difficult on busy days.
“There’s only so much water,” Meyer said. “You can only fit so many boats on the same stretch.”
Dierkes Lake
Across town, in an emerald-green lake surrounded by bluffs and brush, a different scene unfolds. Children splash near the beach, carrying pales of water up the shore to cement their sand castles. Teens jump from nearby rocks as they search for a brief adrenaline rush. Kayakers paddle around, unencumbered by overcrowding.
Dierkes Lake is a local hot spot for water recreation, offering everything from fishing to scuba diving, but it rarely feels burdened by the masses.
“There’s many options to experience the water in many different ways,” said Kim Shelley, co-owner of Magic Valley Dive Center. Her preferred method of recreation is scuba diving.
Shelley began diving in 2007 and immediately fell in love with it. She opened the Magic Valley Dive Center in 2011 with David Scantlin, the instructor that taught her how to dive.
MVDC focuses on training people to dive and taking them on diving trips around the world. They travel on two trips per year with groups of 15 to 20 people.
“We love to teach people how to dive so they can go on their own or go with us and just explore the world, and we really do explore the world,” Shelley said.
A way of life
Doug Megargle, regional fishery manager for Idaho Fish and Game, believes people have a strong connection to the outdoors because it directly relates to their emotional well-being.
“What you’re probably tapping into when you talk about outdoor recreation, in a lot of ways, is people’s mental health,” he said. That is why so many people find a euphoria in their desired activity; it feels good to get outside and make the resources your own.
Megargle said a big draw for anglers in the Magic Valley is the diversity of fishing opportunities. South-central Idaho offers dozens of fishing locations, techniques and species.
“Our job is to manage those fisheries for the people of Idaho because those fish and wildlife are owned by the people of Idaho,” Megargle said.
Idaho Fish and Game is on a three-year rule cycle, meaning the rules are reevaluated and changed every three years. Megargle said the biggest struggle is getting the community to add input on the rules before they are changed.
Rule changes typically happen in specific locations rather than blanket changes to statewide rules. The Big Wood River and Silver Creek rules, for example, have stayed the same for several three-year cycles. But the rules in popular fishing areas — and for some specific fish, like steelhead — often change every three years, as IDFG tries to address the needs of both anglers and wildlife.
“We manage your fish and wildlife,” he said. “We need your feedback.”
Idaho Regatta
In Mini-Cassia the Snake River is central to much of the region’s water recreation. One of Burley’s biggest events of the year is the annual Idaho Regatta, which draws about 1,500 attendees each summer. The three-day-long event features parades, dinners and, of course, high-speed boat racing.
But unlike Twin Falls, which is seeing an overabundance of water recreation, the Idaho Regatta is struggling to keep their contest afloat. Chairman Louis Schindler says the regatta, which began in, 1975 is losing competitors each year.
“The people that are in it have been in it for a while,” he said. “There’s not a lot of new interest — not enough to maintain it.”
Schindler said the decline in racers is not unique to Burley. The sport is in decline across the nation, not just in Mini-Cassia.
“It’s getting increasingly difficult for us to keep boat counts going,” he said.
Schindler said he thinks the downfall lies in the younger generation’s preference for video games over the outdoors. But the popularity of other water sports indicates that may not be the case.
Still, for the boaters who head out to Burley each year for the regatta, Schindler said the sport appeals to those seeking an adrenaline rush.
“You’re sort of in control of something that you’re not really in control of,” he said. “The water is very unpredictable.”
Changing scenes
Across all forms of water recreation, new technology — especially social media and YouTube — is changing life on the water.
“Within the fishing crowd, trends are more developed through social media,” Megargle said. The most recent example of a new trend was people hooking fishing lines to remote-controlled boats.
“Suddenly we were overwhelmed with people fishing like that.”
Shelley, of Magic Valley Dive Center, said YouTube is the best resource to find out what new techniques people are using. She largely credits the video-sharing website for inspiring new ideas of water recreation.
“I think it has opened up to plant the seed in a person’s mind where maybe before they didn’t even know they could do something like that,” she said. “I think technology has made a large impact on just making people aware of what they can do.”
But from law enforcement’s perspective, constantly-changing technology can create new problems. Recreationists who motorize non-motorized vehicles like paddleboards can cause headaches for law enforcement since that change keeps the paddleboard from fitting into any pre-determined water laws.
But Meyer said the Coast Guard determines new technology laws, and they’re pretty good at addressing common problems that officers encounter on the water.
“By the time it gets down to us, it’s pretty cut and dry,” he said.
As for the future of water recreation, more entertainment options will also draw some people away from the water. But as sports get more creative in how they apply that technology — and as more recreationists continue to move into the Magic Valley — water will recreation will likely remain a constant in the region.
“It’s just a matter of recreation evolving,” Meyer said.
