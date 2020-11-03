Magic Valley voters speak up about 2020 election

“First and foremost we need to keep God first and praise Jesus. And pray. This country needs a revival, truly. It’s been pretty much morally decapitated.”

Rivera: “Coronavirus has taken out jobs. All these restrictions on everything. I think the most important thing is to figure out if it’s really as deadly as it is. To this point, everybody’s a coronavirus expert.”

Timmons: “I think we definitely need to get a handle on the rioting and protesters. I think everybody has a right to protest, but when it turns from protest to rioting and the destruction of personal property, I think we need to get that figured out and under control in a hurry.”

Gonzalez: “I think resolving Covid to tackle. There are other things I want to see (for the country), but Covid is the biggest issue.”

Dickey: “To think about the U.S., instead of every other country around us. But try to get everybody to get along, too.”

MacNeil: “Probably healthcare. Insurance for everybody.”