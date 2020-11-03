Magic Valley voters speak up about 2020 election

Times-News reporters canvased polling places Tuesday asking voters what they think about this historic election. They returned with responses from voters in Jerome, Twin Falls, Burley, Heyburn, Paul and Filer.
Some expressed fear. Some expressed mistrust of both media and government officials. Others expressed patriotism.
Still others expressed concern over COVID-19.
Why did you vote today?
Camille Duelke: “Because if that other person gets in, we’re in trouble. Trump’s good, I’m good with Trump.”Carol Dickey: “Because I want the people that I like the best in there. I think it’ll help.”
Matt Ward: “I think it’s our duty to vote. Not in Idaho so much (because we’re an extremely red state), but you should probably just do it anyway.”
Amber Larson: “Because I want Trump in office.”
Seth Ault: “I think that it is strongly important to vote, especially this election. The future of this nation is in jeopardy, and I think this is going to be a major effect on that. … This is a very important election, if not the most important.”
Jose Rivera: “Because the nation’s on the brink of going into communism and other crazy stuff.”
Ed Timmons: “It’s our civic duty No. 1. No. 2, if people don’t stand up and let their voices be heard, they shouldn’t complain when they don’t get the result they want.”
Roy Gonzalez: “If you are a Republican or a Democrat, you have to have something to say about it, that’s why I am voting. Aside from parenting, voting is the most important thing you can do.”
Dudley MacNeil: “Because I’m a Republican.”
Michelle Sullivan: “I feel that it’s important to participate in elections and to take advantage of my right to voice my opinion in both local, state and federal elections.”
Loretta Peterson: “I’m scared to death. I think the country is in more trouble than it’s been in during my lifetime.”
Hailey Paul: “I voted today because it’s important and the outcome will affect the country and it will affect me personally and my family.”
Joyce Zunino: “I vote all the time. It is my privilege and I’ve been doing it since I was old enough to vote and I’ve never missed a single time.”
Amy Despain: “I came and voted today because it’s really important to me to exercise my right to vote. I don’t get to complain unless I’ve tried to do something about it.”
Why did you vote in person versus by mail?
Duelke: “Because I don’t trust people and if I do it personally I know where it went. They keep finding them in dumpsters all over the place.”
Ward: “I knew I had today off and I just didn’t want to go through the hassle of doing it in the mail. I think that’s more of a hassle actually. I’m a mail carrier, so I know it’s a hassle for them. … If people can go to the store to go shopping, they can vote. It’s not that much of an inconvenience.”
Larson: “How do I say it? I feel like they could mess with the mail-in votes. I feel like this is safer.”
Ault: “I don’t trust the mail-in ballots.”
Rivera: “I hear all the crazy stuff about all the mail-in ballots being thrown out, and it’s just better to vote in person, right there and then.”
Timmons: “I think it’s important with all the things we’ve heard as far as voter fraud, and as far as this and that, I just thought it was important to show up in-person and do your civic duty. Make sure it got here and got counted and put it in the box.”
Gonzalez: “Basically because I’m a procrastinator, but my vote gets counted.”
Dickey: “Because I don’t think votes really get voted if you go through the mail or go through the internet and all that kind of stuff.”
MacNeil: “It was just easier for me.”
Sullivan: “I debated requesting a mail-in ballot however I didn’t think it was really necessary and chose to just vote in person. I also wanted more time to make up my mind on which candidates to vote for and didn’t want to send in an early voter ballot and then change my mind later.”
Peterson: “My husband and I have voted together for 55 years. It’s just something we do.”
Paul: “I don’t ever vote by mail. I like to vote in person.”
Zunino: “I like to know I’ve been represented. I don’t trust mail-in voting. I want to go in and know my vote has been cast.”
Despain: “I always vote in person. I don’t feel a need to vote by mail.”
How do you feel about how the election has gone this year?
Duelke: “From everything on Facebook and talking to people, it’s scary. … There’s been a lot of stuff going on this year that you normally don’t deal with.”
Ward: “Ridiculous. The second debate was actually not too bad.”
Larson: “I think it’s a s—-show, for lack of a better word.”
Ault: “I think there could be a lot of corruption as far as the far liberal left goes. I guess we’re going to find out. … We need to keep America America. We don’t want any communist influence, regardless of what the Biden campaign says they’re not affiliated with. If you look at (Kamala) Harris’ record, she’s got nothing but communist ideals. We’ve got to keep America capitalist. We’ve got to stick with the Constitution.”
Rivera: “Fake news, man. Biden’s supposedly winning, but we’ll see. We’ll see tonight.”
Timmons: “I think the media’s been pretty biased in the overall coverage of the candidates. I think there’s a lot of things made political this year that probably shouldn’t have been.”
Gonzalez: “It’s hard to say. I don’t have a lot of insight on it but pretty sure it will be fair. I’m not concerned about mail-in fraud but I know some people are, but I’m not too concerned.”
Dickey: “We don’t have TV, so we can’t really follow it.”
MacNeil: “I think it’s going pretty good so far.”
Sullivan: Oh boy, it’s been interesting for sure. I feel like our election process has lost some of the professionalism and maturity that it should display which is disheartening. Our country has become so polarized and it’s really sad to see how that negatively impacted how people interact with each other, both in person and on social media platforms.
Peterson: “It’s been dirty. There have been so many lies told and no one corrected them.”
Paul: “I think it has been messy and mean. People just don’t care about people like they used to.”
Zunino: “I think there was a lot of corruption, more than I’ve seen in all the years I’ve lived. I’ve never seen anything like it. It was so vile and corrupt and it makes me very sad.”
Despain: “It’s been really crazy back and forth. There have been a lot of half-truths and you really had to do your due diligence to figure it all out. Fifty percent of what was said was not factual across the board.”
What is the most important issue for the governor and state legislature to tackle this year?
Ward: “We’re a farming community, so probably something to do with agriculture.”
Ault: “We haven’t had a lot of rioting, so that’s not too big of a deal, but I think that could be a possibility in the future, so I think that they should maybe, potentially look into that and be a watchdog, make sure that nothing arises, like Antifa. … As long as they don’t do any more lockdowns on businesses, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
Timmons: “I think the COVID is going to be the biggest thing, how they handle the new year, as far as getting Idaho reopened and everybody getting back to work and businesses up and going and taking care of small businesses.”
Gonzalez: “Infrastructure, bridges taking care of, dams needing repair, including in Idaho.”
MacNeil: “To listen to the people. I think they’re too involved in making money over-representing people.”
Sullivan: “As much as I’m sure we’re all sick of hearing Covid-19 all the time, I do think this will be one of the big issues next year. Navigating the spread of the virus while keeping our state economy open and healthy is going to be an important issue continuing into 2021.”
Peterson: “They should get education under control. I think there is plenty of money there, just no guidelines on where it should go.”
Paul: “None.”
Zunino: “I’m not sure. They should open up business and focus on getting the economy back. America was not built on being afraid; it was built on being brave. And we definitely need the kids to go to school.”
Despain: “The most important thing the state can do is help get our economy up and going again. We need our farms and businesses up and going so people can take care of themselves and then they won’t need assistance.”
What is the most important issue for the president (whoever it is) and Congress to take in the next year?
Duelke: “Our economy. And if we can get racism out of everything, that would be amazing.”
Ward: “Probably the rioting and looting. I think they need to get that under control first.”
Larson: “Get our country up and running the way it was before COVID.”
Ault: “I think we need to weed out any potential communist behavior within the government. I think we need to get rid of that as soon as possible. I think we need to hold China accountable for the coronavirus, I really do. And I think there’s a possibility that that would lead to war, but as long as the nation itself is intact, that we as a people are united on that front, and not as divided as we have been … that would be important, to unite the nation.
“First and foremost we need to keep God first and praise Jesus. And pray. This country needs a revival, truly. It’s been pretty much morally decapitated.”
Rivera: “Coronavirus has taken out jobs. All these restrictions on everything. I think the most important thing is to figure out if it’s really as deadly as it is. To this point, everybody’s a coronavirus expert.”
Timmons: “I think we definitely need to get a handle on the rioting and protesters. I think everybody has a right to protest, but when it turns from protest to rioting and the destruction of personal property, I think we need to get that figured out and under control in a hurry.”
Gonzalez: “I think resolving Covid to tackle. There are other things I want to see (for the country), but Covid is the biggest issue.”
Dickey: “To think about the U.S., instead of every other country around us. But try to get everybody to get along, too.”
MacNeil: “Probably healthcare. Insurance for everybody.”
Peterson: “If Trump wins, he needs to just keep on doing what he’s been doing. If Biden wins, he needs to make sure he’s doing the will of the people and not following the radical voice.”
Paul: “Taxes, I think taxes should be changed to a base percentage for everyone.”
Zunino: “I think the most important issue is keeping our borders secure. If someone wants to come in, they can knock on our door and tell us what they can do for us instead of asking what we can do for them.”
Despain: “They need to work on bipartisanship instead of dying on the hill regardless if it is the right hill or not. They are a poor example of just about everything. They are pathetic. They also need to work on installing term limits. We need some new blood in there. That’s really important.”
