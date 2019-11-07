TWIN FALLS — The public is invited to the third annual Magic Valley Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration. It will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday in City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation.
This is a community gratitude celebration for family and friends. There will be music, refreshments and remarks from community members and religious leaders.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
If inclement weather intervenes, the Presbyterian Church at 209 Fifth Ave. N. will welcome the celebration.
The event is organized by the Faith Leaders of the Magic Valley group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.