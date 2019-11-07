{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The public is invited to the third annual Magic Valley Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration. It will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday in City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation.

This is a community gratitude celebration for family and friends. There will be music, refreshments and remarks from community members and religious leaders.

If inclement weather intervenes, the Presbyterian Church at 209 Fifth Ave. N. will welcome the celebration.

The event is organized by the Faith Leaders of the Magic Valley group.

