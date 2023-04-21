The Magic Valley Symphony will join the Magic Valley Chorale on Friday and Saturday for its Pops Concert: A Springtime Celebration.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls and will feature music by Edvard Grieg, Pietro Mascagni, Jean Sibelius, John Williams, Richard Rodgers and Irving Berlin, among others.
To guarantee seating, tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mvsymphony.org. Prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students.
The concert is sponsored by Riverview Surgery Center.
The Magic Valley Symphony's Garett Christensen plays the viola during rehearsal for the "Pops Concert: A Springtime Celebration" on Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls.
The Magic Valley Symphony's Rick Strickland, principal on the cello, rehearses with the Magic Valley Chorale for the upcoming "Pops Concert: A Springtime Celebration" on Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls.
The Magic Valley Chorale rehearses while Magic Valley Symphony's Ted Hadley conducts for the "Pops Concert: A Springtime Celebration" on Thursday evening, April 20, 2023, at the College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls.
Guest conductor Ken Patterson talks to Ted Hadley, music director, during rehearsal for the "Pops Concert: A Springtime Celebration" on Thursday evening, April 20, 2023, at the College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls.