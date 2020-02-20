TWIN FALLS — Percussionist David Eyler, the guest conductor for the Magic Valley Symphony’s Winter Concert, will play a timpani concerto Friday at the College of Southern Idaho.
Timpani are rarely known for solo performances and usually take a supporting role in orchestral music, Eyler said, but the recently purchased percussion instruments will be the star of this concert.
“The show is visually stimulating,” he said while taking a break from preparations Wednesday to explore the downtown culture of Twin Falls. “I think it’s going to be a great concert.”
The symphony will perform four pieces, “Prelude to ‘Die Meistersinger’” by Richard Wagner, “The Life of King David — Concerto for Marimba and Orchestra” by Russell Peterson, “The Godfather Suite” by Nino Rota and Riccardo Muti, and “Concerto for Timpani” by Russell Peterson.
Eyler is the director of percussion studies at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and the principal timpanist of the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra in Fargo, North Dakota. He came to Twin Falls to conduct the winter concert at the invitation of his former percussion student Doug Wangen, vice president of the Magic Valley Symphony Board.
What’s unusual about timpani — also called kettledrums — is that each drum plays different notes, so simple melodies may be played, making the instrument a musical hybrid of bass and percussion.
“It’s finely tuned with a clear pitch,” Eyler told the Times-News. “You could sing with it.”
Eyler is delighted to work with a community orchestra. Community musicians are not necessarily professionals, he said.
“It’s all about making music, all at different levels,” Eyler said.
Scott Farkas, chairman of the Visual and Performing Arts at CSI, will also play percussion.
“That’s one of the beautiful things about this thing,” Farkas said. “There’s always something new and different.”
And community orchestras draw in a different crowd than professional symphonies.
“Some people are afraid of going to the symphony, not knowing how to dress,” Eyler said. But that’s not something to worry about with community symphony.
More than 60 community members have come together four times a year to perform at CSI. This year is the group’s 60th anniversary and the 30th year of performances under music director Ted Hadley.
