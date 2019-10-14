TWIN FALLS — Every person should play music.
That is Scott Farkas’ viewpoint, and he turned it into reality when his composition, Counting Piece 1, premiered at Sunday’s Magic Valley Symphony concert at the College of Southern Idaho.
Farkas, on the CSI faculty, had been working on the idea for a while, he said. The concept of creating music by playing games proved especially suitable with a host of fourth-graders from schools across the Magic Valley in attendance.
The concert opened the symphony’s 60th anniversary season and, as music director and conductor Ted Hadley explained, one of the symphony members played at the very first concert six decades ago: Richard Cook.
Violinist Elizabeth Thomsen, herself a music teacher in the Twin Falls School District, believes music connects people to the past and the future.
“We need to get the kids when they’re young to attend concerts,” Thomsen said. “We need to instill that importance in them, otherwise music has no future.”
“We would like this to go on for 60 more years,” she said.
Sarah Kuhn, who plays viola with the symphony, teaches music in the Castleford School District. She has witnessed how music definitely improves students’ performance at school.
“It’s an emotional release for them in this crazy world,” Kuhn said. “It’s a way to express themselves without words.”
Among the many fourth-graders from 33 schools and 86 classrooms invited to the concert, Tayla Baker attended with her father, John Baker, as a daddy-daughter date.
Tayla has been playing piano for about three years, and composes music, too.
“We’re going to get culturally and spiritually uplifted today,” Baker said.
Part of the symphony’s programs is Carma’s Kids, which rewards youngsters who diligently practice their chosen instrument with medallions, pins and free tickets to the concerts.
Tom and Mary Wagoner staffed the table where the awards were waiting to be collected. “All ages are involved in the symphony,” Tom Wagoner said. “There are so many relationships built.”
Steve Knott stopped by the table with his daughters, Sunny, 7, and Sophie, 5. Both the girls play piano.
“I really want to meet the people who play the piano,” Sunny said before the concert.
Those women, the Brava Piano Duo of Sue Miller and Allison Bangerter, took the stage for Francis Poulenc’s Concerto in D Minor for Two Pianos and Orchestra.
Later in the concert, the Magic Valley Youth Orchestra joined the adults to play selections from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.
Elizabeth Miller, 16, a student at Canyon Ridge High School, plays flute in the youth orchestra.
“It’s just a fun experience,” she said. “It’s different than high school band.”
The chance to play with others on stringed instruments is especially enjoyable for Elizabeth.
The fourth-graders had a chance to take colorful glow sticks and help conduct the music from their seats after the intermission, then had a chance to meet the symphony musicians after the performance.
George Halsell, another CSI faculty member, got to hear the premiere of his composition, Intergalactic Adventure, during the concert.
“I love sci-fi movies,” Halsell said. “This is a kind of tribute to John Williams’ music.”
