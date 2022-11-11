Magic Valley students honor veterans

TWIN FALLS — All across the Magic Valley, schools are taking part in a traditional program of music and honors for Veterans Day.

Bickel Elementary students and staff wanted to take part in the tradition, and hosted Magic Valley Veterans, staff and family members on Thursday night at O’Leary Middle School to do just that.

After the presentation of the Stars and Stripes and the Pledge of Allegiance, students treated the assembly with patriotic songs.

Other area schools held similar events throughout the day on Thursday.

Dietrich schools held their annual Veterans Day assembly at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Members of the community who have served in the armed forces joined the students in the gymnasium, heard songs sung by students and had a chance to introduce themselves and tell where they served.

Dietrich Superintendent Stefanie Shaw said it is a tradition that has been going on for long before she joined the school 10 years ago.

In Wendell, the elementary school hosted an assembly with students singing patriotic songs as well, and at Shoshone school, veterans were invited to join students for breakfast or lunch on Thursday.

In Jerome, Horizon Elementary third-graders will be honoring veterans with a concert at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Horizon Elementary. Horizon will also be collecting donations for the “Magic Valley 9/11 Flag Memorial” to help raise money to purchase Magic Valley’s own giant flag to be flown in the canyon each Sept. 11.