Magic Valley still seeing lots of new COVID-19 cases

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley was Idaho’s COVID-19 hotspot in May, with the region accounting for more than half of all the state’s cases.

Still, south-central Idaho ended the month on a relatively positive note, seeing a significant reduction in new weekly cases. The last week of May saw 120 new cases here, compared to 199 the week before. There were no new deaths in the Magic Valley last week and only one additional fatality in the state.

From May 27 to June 2, the Magic Valley was responsible for 44% of new Idaho cases — the week before a whopping 85% of Gem State COVID-19 cases came from the Magic Valley. Recently, many new cases in the Magic Valley have been tied to outbreaks at food processing facilities including Rite Stuff Foods in Jerome and Ida-Beef in Burley.

Despite the improvement since last Wednesday, many more people are getting sick in the Magic Valley than anywhere else in the state.

Last week, the counties with the most new cases were Twin Falls (28), Jerome (24) and Cassia (24).