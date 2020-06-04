Magic Valley still seeing lots of new COVID-19 cases

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley was Idaho’s COVID-19 hotspot in May, with the region accounting for more than half of all the state’s cases.
Still, south-central Idaho ended the month on a relatively positive note, seeing a significant reduction in new weekly cases. The last week of May saw 120 new cases here, compared to 199 the week before. There were no new deaths in the Magic Valley last week and only one additional fatality in the state.
From May 27 to June 2, the Magic Valley was responsible for 44% of new Idaho cases — the week before a whopping 85% of Gem State COVID-19 cases came from the Magic Valley. Recently, many new cases in the Magic Valley have been tied to outbreaks at food processing facilities including Rite Stuff Foods in Jerome and Ida-Beef in Burley.
Despite the improvement since last Wednesday, many more people are getting sick in the Magic Valley than anywhere else in the state.
Last week, the counties with the most new cases were Twin Falls (28), Jerome (24) and Cassia (24).
Gooding (17 new cases), Minidoka (13) and Lincoln (11) counties were also among the state leaders. Outside of the Magic Valley, only Canyon (24), Ada (23), Washington (16) and Kootenai (16) counties had double-digit cases in the last seven days. Blaine County, after seeing an explosion of cases at the beginning of the pandemic, is now seeing almost no new cases, with just two last week and 15 in the entire month of May.
COVID-19 appears to be spreading in the eastern and northern parts of the state. The number of cases in many counties is still low, however, especially in eastern Idaho. Last week Adams (three new cases), Power (three), Bonner (three) and Benewah (four) counties all saw their case totals increase by more than 50%.
