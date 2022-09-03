TIMES-NEWS
The Magic Valley Stampede Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo brought out the crowds Friday for a night full of exciting moments.
According to the Twin Falls County Fair website, the Magic Valley Stampede is one of 60 PRCA rodeos in the United States that’s part of the 2022 PRCA NFR Playoff Series.
The long running rodeo will wrap up Saturday starting at 7:30 pm.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo full of fun memories
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo full of fun memories
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo full of fun memories
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo full of fun memories
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo full of fun memories
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo full of fun memories
WATCH NOW: Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.