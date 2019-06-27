Magic Valley Speedway offers family fun

TWIN FALLS — Being new to Idaho, it’s difficult to describe the thrill I felt when, driving toward the Twin Falls airport, I passed the roadside sign for Magic Valley Speedway.
Three generations of mechanics — father, brother and three sons — fostered my passion for cars and racing.
An early memory of professional racing involved the Indianapolis 500 time trials. Every year, my father would travel to the “Brickyard” the first weekend of May to watch the drivers try for the pole position. I was 8 years old when he took me along for the first time.
Besides watching spectators build beer can towers in the grandstand while it rained much of that day, I discovered that cars traveling at speeds faster than 200 mph are barely a blur to the naked eye.
That was how my respect for sports videographers originated. They can focus on a particular car so television viewers can see them clearly.
These days when time, family and finances permit, my two oldest sons participate in races at a track in Indiana where NASCAR pros Ryan Newman and David Stremme got their starts.
While my sons especially enjoy the demolition derby, I gravitate toward speed-related events, such as those held Saturday nights at Magic Valley Speedway.
Love of racing runs in the family
Although individual preferences vary, a love of racing is often a unifying theme in families.
For instance, Brayden “Bad to the Bone” Sweatfield, 12, of Twin Falls races a yellow Dodge Neon with “29” painted on both sides.
“It’s pretty beat up,” Brayden said, looking at the dents in the metal.
His grandmother Peggy Dean of Nampa comes down to drive a black Nissan Sentra.
“I’ve been trying to get her out here for six years,” Brayden said. He even built the car for her.
But Dean is not new to racing. She was on the track back in 2005 but took a break after that for a few years.
Brayden’s mom, Naomi Sweatfield, serves as pit crew, sponsor and promoter. She’s proud of her son.
“Back in kindergarten, Brayden told his class he wanted to be a race car driver in California, driving a Dodge,” Naomi Sweatfield said with a chuckle.
Drivers in the “hornets and stingers” class — in which Brayden and Dean drive — only earn points toward a championship at the end of the season, but no cash prizes.
And there are other challenges too.
“It’s hard getting sponsors for younger kids,” Dean said.
That doesn’t stop Brayden, however. He mows lawns to earn money to maintain his cars.
He loves the speed even though it’s tough to go faster than 40 mph on a track shorter than a half-mile at Magic Valley Speedway.
Despite that, he has won a number of races and stands second in points so far toward the championship this year.
Hooting and hollering from the stands
A cheer section is important for drivers. Andrew and Heather Jacobs come to Magic Valley Speedway every weekend to cheer for their nephew — and current points leader in his class — Zachary Rydalch.
“I love watching the big-boy modifieds,” Andrew Jacobs said.
But it’s not just the kids who find pleasure in spectating.
“There’s something for every age out here,” said Ashley Houle, marketing director at the speedway.
That includes “Little Kids, Big Wheels” races before the main races, where 4- to 6-year-olds ride Big Wheels on a short course. A random drawing also selects kids from among the spectators to serve as “junior flagger” and “junior trophy presenter.”
Race-O, a version of Bingo, is played throughout the night, with winners receiving prizes such as gift cards.
Houle’s family took over Magic Valley Speedway in 2007. She grew up being around the track and wants to make sure families enjoy their time both on the track and in the stands.
“It’s kid-based fun,” she said.
Many adults enjoy accompanying their youngsters at the raceway. Jocelyne Nunnally is one of them.
Nunnally recently brought her grandchildren from Jerome and Filer to a recent race, because she thought her grandsons would enjoy it.
“It’s a fun, family thing to do,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.