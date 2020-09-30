Magic Valley set a weekly high for COVID-19 cases last week

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley weekly COVID-19 infections have more than doubled in the past two weeks. The region has had more than 550 cases in the last seven days, the most of any week during the pandemic. The previous high had been 380 cases in a week back in late July.
Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs at St. Luke’s Magic Valley hospitals, said the ongoing spike isn’t much different from the one Idaho experienced in July, the state’s worst month during the pandemic. He added that the uptick doesn’t appear to be due to outbreaks at schools.
General complacency could be part of the problem.
“I’m nervous that because people are getting bored of physical distancing and can’t maintain the separation that’s really required that we’re going to see a surge again,” Kern said.
He pointed out that he's personally noticed a lot fewer people wearing masks in public recently.
Statewide, weekly COVID-19 cases have risen 69% in the last two weeks. Last week, Idaho had 3,087 cases compared to 1,829 two weeks before.
Several Magic Valley counties that had seen no cases or few cases have seen jumps lately. For instance, Camas County has had 32 cases since Sept. 12, after having just four during the rest of the pandemic. Blaine County has also seen a significant increase in cases in the last few weeks.
Twin Falls, Gooding and Cassia counties set new highs for weekly case counts. Those high-water marks have been especially dramatic in Twin Falls and Cassia counties.
For instance, Twin Falls County had 234 new cases last week — back in early September that number was in the 80 range. Cassia County had 104 cases last week compared to less than 10 in the first week of September.
COVID-19 has now killed 469 Idahoans and 66 people in the Magic Valley.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased recently, too. Kern said St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had 16 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. That's more than double the early September numbers.
Cases will likely keep increasing, Kern said. People can’t really afford to pretend as if the pandemic is over, he noted. Herd immunity probably isn’t going to happen, in part because you can catch the virus again just three months after contracting it. He said people need to keep taking COVID-19 seriously.
“There’s always that concern that people are going to believe that narrative that this is no big deal,” Kern said.
Kern said he’s worried about what will happen this winter when people are forced inside. It will become even more important to wear masks and slow the spread when people are in close quarters.
He also emphasized that wearing a mask is the best way to keep the economy going. If everyone wears masks, case numbers will stay lower and hospitals won’t be overwhelmed with sick patients. Precautions will benefit businesses, he said.
“The reality is if you want to open things up masking is the way to do that,” Kern said.
