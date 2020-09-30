Magic Valley set a weekly high for COVID-19 cases last week

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley weekly COVID-19 infections have more than doubled in the past two weeks. The region has had more than 550 cases in the last seven days, the most of any week during the pandemic. The previous high had been 380 cases in a week back in late July.

Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs at St. Luke’s Magic Valley hospitals, said the ongoing spike isn’t much different from the one Idaho experienced in July, the state’s worst month during the pandemic. He added that the uptick doesn’t appear to be due to outbreaks at schools.

General complacency could be part of the problem.

“I’m nervous that because people are getting bored of physical distancing and can’t maintain the separation that’s really required that we’re going to see a surge again,” Kern said.

He pointed out that he's personally noticed a lot fewer people wearing masks in public recently.

Statewide, weekly COVID-19 cases have risen 69% in the last two weeks. Last week, Idaho had 3,087 cases compared to 1,829 two weeks before.