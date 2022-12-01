Magic Valley senators learn committee assignments for 2023 session

The Idaho State Senate has concluded its organizational session with the selection of leadership and committee assignments for the 2023 legislative session.

Three new senators from the Magic Valley will play key roles.

Linda Wright Hartgen of Twin Falls (District 25) was named chair of the Agricultural Affairs Committee, and will also sit on the Judicial Rules Committee.

The Republican newcomer said she was honored to serve as chair of Agricultural Affairs.

"I have an agricultural background," Hartgen said in a text message. "I look forward to serving in this position in the Senate."

Another Republican, Glenneda Zuiderveld of Twin Falls County (District 24), was named vice chair of the Health and Welfare Committee. Zuiderveld will also serve on the Agricultural Affairs Committee, alongside Hartgen and Ron Taylor.

Taylor, a Democrat from Hailey (District 26), was also appointed to the Resources and Environment Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon of Rupert will continue to serve on the State Affairs and Judicial Rules Committees.

The House has also selected its leadership, but not concluded its organizational business. They will reconvene Friday to assign members to committee.

The 67th Idaho Legislature will convene for its first session on Monday, Jan. 9, the same day Gov. Brad Little is set to deliver the 2023 State of the State address.