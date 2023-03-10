TWIN FALLS — The wind was expected; the snow was not.

And for a Friday that was predicted to reach a high of 50 degrees, things got a bit crazy.

The National Weather Service had issued a high wind warning Thursday to prepare folks. But then snow squall warnings were issued at about noon, warning motorists of dangerous driving conditions.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph blew through Magic Valley, gusting up to 75 mph. Gusts at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, hit close to 100 mph, reported Jackie Frey, Twin Falls County Office of Emergency Management coordinator.

The wind tore up trees, caused power outages, and perhaps contributed to hundreds of pounds of bricks and cement falling off a vacant downtown Twin Falls building.

A police officer at the scene said she was just glad that no one was walking on the sidewalk below when the debris came down.

A semi-trailer blew over at about 8 a.m. near milepost 173, blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, and another semi tipped on U.S. Highway 93, blocking all lanes of travel at milepost 32. A semi was on its side in the median Friday afternoon near milepost 206, and a row of tow trucks were getting ready to pull it out.

The big surprise was the snow. To be more specific, a snow squall, a brief, intense, period of snow that can reduce visibility and cause roads to quickly get icy. One was reported seen near Burley, impacting I-84.

The fast-moving squalls can cause roads to “flash freeze,” making travel difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes, said the National Weather Service.

Snow was even heavier in Wood River Valley. The city of Hailey reported that avalanches partially blocked the Big Wood River, according to its Facebook page.

Keeping power on was a problem, as multiple weather-related power outages were reported on the Idaho Power website. Most of the outages affected less than 50 customers, but an outage in Twin Falls at 11:15 a.m. affected more than 8,000 customers.

Lights at several Twin Falls schools flickered on and off, said Twin Falls School District spokesperson Eva Craner, but schools were kept in session. Even if the power had gone off for a short time, light from windows provides enough for students and teachers to get by.

Josh Palmer, Twin Falls spokesperson, said police responded to some non-injury crashes and other employees took care of isolated incidents of street flooding. A couple of snowplows sanded roads.

Then there was the usual removal of tree limbs and other debris from roadways.

"It was relatively minor considering those wind gusts were really strong," Palmer said.

And later in the afternoon, the sun came out and weather warmed. Just a typical day of Idaho weather.