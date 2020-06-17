Magic Valley sees decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley accounted for about a third of Idaho’s new COVID-19 cases last week.

That’s a significant decrease for a region that has, since the beginning of May, accounted for roughly half of Idaho's new cases.

Last week, no Magic Valley county saw an increase in its percentage of new infections.

Twin Falls County had 30 new COVID-19 cases last week, compared to 37 the week previous.

Cassia and Minidoka counties had 29 and 24 new cases respectively last week — they had similar numbers of new cases the week before. Jerome County had 12 new cases, Gooding County had three and Lincoln County had one. Blaine County had no new cases.

There were seven new COVID-19 deaths across the state, including one in Jerome County and one in Gooding County.

The Magic Valley has been Idaho’s COVID-19 hot spot for weeks. Many workers at food processing plants have contracted COVID-19 here. The South Central Public Health District did not announce any new food processing plant outbreaks in the past week.