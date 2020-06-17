Magic Valley sees decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley accounted for about a third of Idaho’s new COVID-19 cases last week.
That’s a significant decrease for a region that has, since the beginning of May, accounted for roughly half of Idaho's new cases.
Last week, no Magic Valley county saw an increase in its percentage of new infections.
Twin Falls County had 30 new COVID-19 cases last week, compared to 37 the week previous.
Cassia and Minidoka counties had 29 and 24 new cases respectively last week — they had similar numbers of new cases the week before. Jerome County had 12 new cases, Gooding County had three and Lincoln County had one. Blaine County had no new cases.
There were seven new COVID-19 deaths across the state, including one in Jerome County and one in Gooding County.
The Magic Valley has been Idaho’s COVID-19 hot spot for weeks. Many workers at food processing plants have contracted COVID-19 here. The South Central Public Health District did not announce any new food processing plant outbreaks in the past week.
COVID-19 has been spreading in eastern Idaho in June — Bannock and Bonneville had 17 and 22 cases each from June 11 to June 17. But the numbers in and around Ada County are bigger.
Ada County, which has, for its size, had relatively few cases, had 132 new cases last week. That’s 101 more cases than the county had the week before. And surrounding areas, including Washington and Owyhee counties, saw significant new cases as well.
