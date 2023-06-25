Bickel students hold penny drive for food pantryOver the course of the year, the Bickel fourth grade raised money for the Bickel Food Pantry. After discussing a selection from a reading series about a successful penny drive, the class decided to try doing the same thing. The class raised $30.34 in change and challenged others to join in. There were contributions that came in from all over the country (including 12 different states). In total, students raised $1,909.30.

The money was used to resupply the school with tissues and to buy a new freezer for the food pantry.

Rural School Arts GrantsOver 70 Idaho rural public schools, school districts and charter schools are receiving funding to improve arts programs for their students. In the Magic Valley, 11 school districts received over $161,000.

The Expanding Arts Access in Rural Public Schools program, championed by Gov. Brad Little, makes $1 million in grant funds available annually for rural schools, districts and charters. The grants, ranging from $15,000 to just under $2,000, were awarded based on recommendations made by an advisory panel of arts teachers and college professors who reviewed the submitted grants.

A complete list of the arts grant recipients is posted on the Idaho Commission on the Arts webpage.

The 2023 Magic Valley awardees are as follows:

Blaine County School District, $15,000.00

Cassia County School District, $15,000.00

Castleford Joint School District, $14,889.08

Counties of Jerome & Lincoln, $15,000.00

Gooding County School District, 15,000.00

Twin Falls School District, $15,000.00

Dietrich School District, $14,229.74

Filer School District, $14,408.03

Minidoka County Joint School District, $15,000.00

Murtaugh School District, $13,100.00

Wendell School District, $14,830.97

Kimberly honors trustee NieldKimberly School District held a celebration this week in recognition of Myron Nield’s 16 years of service as a trustee of the Kimberly School Board.

In May, Nield announced his resignation from the Kimberly School Board as board chair and trustee for Zone 5. The district honored him during the regularly scheduled meeting with shared stories, mementos and cake.

Trustee Nield was elected in 2007 and has continually served his patrons for 16 years.

A post on the School District’s Facebook page said Nield was often referred to as the voice of reason, a clear head, and a strong voice for the district’s students.

“His heart always has been, and always will be, with Kimberly Schools,” the post said. “He has been a steady influence working tirelessly behind the scenes to make Kimberly Schools GREAT then, now, and in the future. He truly is a Bulldog through and through!”

Nield had seen Kimberly School District through two superintendent changes, multiple bond-building projects, levy elections, growing student enrollments, financial recessions, budget challenges, schedule changes, creation of a charter school and a pandemic.

