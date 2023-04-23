Canyon Ridge Unified Sports celebrates Top-5 award

Canyon Ridge High School held a celebration for being awarded Top-5 in unified sports by ESPN. CRHS, along with Twin Falls Special Education Department and the state and national Special Olympics were on hand to accept a banner from ESPN with the special designation.

CRHS is one of five Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools being honored by ESPN as a result of meeting national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect. The effort around unified athletics and creating an inclusive environment is making a major impact on the campus and students.

The school had roughly 50 unified sport and partner athletes who consistently participated in sports programming including Unified soccer, basketball, pickleball, track, bowling, Esports, tennis, and swimming throughout the 2022-23 school year.

Jerome small engine teacher turns grant into tools

A teacher at Jerome High School turned a mini-grant into tools for a small engine shop class.

Mrs. Aoi received $900 from The Jerome School Foundation and Con Paulos Chevrolet to purchase tools for the small engine chop class.

The impact of the new tool sets have been immediate, Aoi said in a press release.

“Previously students would have to stand around and wait for tools to open up or for the correct size to become available,” Aoi said in the press release. “This semester, there was not a single student without the appropriate tool at the appropriate time. There was no down time and students were constantly working in the shop, without having to find tools.”

Buhl senior wins State of Idaho Congressional Art Contest

Abigail Armstrong from Buhl High School has won first place at the State of Idaho Congressional Art Contest. Armstrong’s watercolor painting of a fox was among 82 other entries from across the state. As part of the prize, her watercolor will hang in the White House for one year.

Jerome High School Theater readies ‘Newsies’

The Tiger Troupe is putting the final touches on their spring main stage production, set to open next week. “Newsies: the Musical,” based on the Disney film and first produced on Broadway, will run Thursday, through Saturday. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. each night, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets are $5.

Shoshone Drama Club’s spring play

“21 Guaranteed Ways to Get Detention” is the spring production at Shoshone High School. Written by by Ian McWethy, the show pits school administrators, who must not exceed 20 detentions per year, against a the student body with a gift for misbehavior. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Old School Gymnasium. Tickets are $5.