Riverhawk engineering team’s design for device to remove trash from rivers earns prize

The engineering design team from Canyon Ridge High School won third place March 3 at the Idaho Exhibition of Ideas competition at Idaho State University in Pocatello.

Team members Savannah Smith, Landon Corless, Elliot Rimac, and Elisha Stevens won for their prototype design and presentation of the “Trash Trap”, a mechanism to remove garbage from rivers to prevent it from reaching the ocean.

They were awarded $250 by the Idaho STEM Action Center, which will go to supporting the engineering program at Canyon Ridge.

Buhl Robotics Team repeats at regionals

Buhl High School’s Robotics Team “The Buhlean Operators” earned the coveted Engineering Inspiration Award at the Regional Championships last weekend in Nampa for the second straight year.

This is the first time a team has won the Inspiration Award back to back, and for Buhl students, it sets the stage for the future of robotics. The team will head to the World Championships from April 19-22 in Houston.

Arts in Rural Schools Grant application window opens April 10

Idaho rural school districts and rural charter schools can apply for state grants supporting fine arts, performing arts and design courses in their schools starting Monday. The deadline to apply is April 28.

Eligible schools can request up to $15,000 each to purchase curriculum materials, equipment, and supplies to support arts education programs. School districts and charter schools must meet the definition of “rural” as defined by Idaho Code, Section 33-319 in order to be eligible for the grants.

The Arts in Rural Schools program is administered by the Idaho Commission on the Arts on behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education and is intended to increase access to arts education for learners in rural public schools that otherwise may lack resources to offer or expand such programs.

The grant guidelines and application forms are posted on the Arts Commission website: https://arts.idaho.gov/.

Smokey the Bear visits Horizon Elementary School in Jerome

Horizon second-grade students had a visit from Smokey Bear and his friends this week. The Sawtooth National Forest personnel out of Minidoka came to the classrooms and presented information on how to prevent wildfires when visiting our forest.

The students asked questions about wildfires and Smokey Bear. At the end of the presentation they received a goodie bag that had a Smokey Bear Comic story, shoelaces, pencils, a pencil topper, and a sticker. The second-graders were extremely excited for the visit and learned a lot.

Bruin High Players put backstage front and center at “Noises Off”

Friday was opening night for the Bruin High Players theatrical production of “Noises Off,” a farcical play about a theater troupe struggling to put on a play amid mishaps and forgotten lines. The show involves a two-story, rotating set that brings the backstage out front to center stage.

The show will run Wednesday through Friday. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Tickets: $5 students, $8 adults.

— TIMES-NEWS