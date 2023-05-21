Jones tapped as interim principal for Twin Falls High School





The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees announced Nancy Jones will take the role of interim principal at Twin Falls High School on July 1 for the 2023-24 school year. Jones will fill the role previously held by Ryan Nesmith who is taking a position at the district office.

The announcement came during the regular board meeting on Tuesday.

Jones is an associate principal at Twin Falls High School, a position she has held since 2021. She also served as half-time associate principal and half-time activities director.

Jones has served as head girls basketball coach at Twin Falls High School for 14 years.

“I am committed to being a collaborative and enthusiastic leader for our TFHS Bruin students, staff and community,” Jones said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the rich traditions, rigorous academics, excellence in activities, and shared belief that we are more than capable to meet the high expectations that our school has always been synonymous with.”

Jones joined the district in 1990 as a third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School and has taught math at middle and high schools since 2005.

Xavier student accepted to NASA-linked summer intern program

Twin Falls student Anna Grace Aiello will join peers in Idaho and from around the country at this year’s STEM Enhancement in Earth Science summer high school intern program.

A student at Xavier Academy, Aiello will work alongside NASA subject matter experts and engage with authentic NASA research data to better understand Earth and space systems.

For Aiello, it was Idaho’s brilliant night skies that helped her to realize her passion for space.

“Growing up in Idaho with such ready access to clear night skies showed me how beautiful astronomy is,” Aiello said in a press release about the program. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to pursue that interest in a meaningful way alongside career astronomers.”

The nationally competitive program is sponsored by NASA, the Texas Space Grant Consortium and the University of Texas at Austin Center for Space Research.

School District selects new director of fiscal affairs

The Twin Falls School District announced Zach Schaal will be taking the role of director of fiscal affairs starting June 12. Schaal will fill the role of Rachael Youren, who is leaving the district to work in the private sector.

As director of fiscal affairs, Schaal will be tasked with a wide variety of duties including coordinating with the superintendent in preparation, administration, and control over the budget; monitoring the enacted budget and providing controls as required; and preparing reports for administrators concerning the status of their budgetary accounts.

Schaal is a senior accountant for the College of Southern Idaho where he has worked since 2019. He worked as a financial analyst since 2010.

Zion’s Bank gives $1.50 to 5th-graders for National Teach Children to Save Day

Teaching children the importance of saving can set them up for success later in life. Leadership from Zion’s Bank Twin Falls branch paid a visit to IB Perrine Elementary, and paid $1.50 to each of 82 fifth-graders.

“National Teach Children to Save Day is an opportunity to instill positive lessons about saving and spending money,” bank service manager Luanne Haye said. “Helping children develop healthy financial habits will empower them to become responsible adults.”

Zions Bank, founded in 1873, operates 25 branches in Idaho and 96 branches in Utah and Wyoming.