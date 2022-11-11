Magic Valley residents receive 'Spirit of Freedom' awards

BOISE — U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo is awarding 21 Idahoans, including four from the Magic Valley, with the 2022 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award.

Crapo created the award 20 years ago as a way to recognize Idaho veterans and volunteers for their service to our country and its veterans. There have been 371 Spirit of Freedom awards bestowed since the award’s creation in 2002.

“The Spirit of Freedom Award recognizes the outstanding service Idaho’s veterans and volunteers provide to our nation beyond active duty,” said Crapo. “I thank this year’s award recipients for their thoughtful and unwavering efforts to help others and their communities.”

Greg Bryant, Twin Falls

The Twin Falls Veterans Council nominated Greg Bryant, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and is a faithful Council member who can be counted on to help assist veterans and their families.

Bryant earned the rank of captain during his more than 4 years of military service, and has also been a member of the Twin Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars for 13 years and has helped ensure his fellow veterans receive the honor they deserve through his service in and leadership as Commander of the Magic Valley Honor Guard. The Magic Valley Honor Guard provides honors for approximately 85 funerals a year throughout the Magic Valley.

Since 2009, Bryant has dedicated approximately 20 hours per week during the summer to maintaining the Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery, and has managed the cemetery since 2021. He is married with three children and had a 32-year career as a carpenter/general contractor.

Eugene D. Brown, Hazelton

The Marine Corps League Detachment 1030 nominated Eugene Brown, who has been volunteering to help his fellow veterans for nearly 20 years.

Brown is a retired Marine gunnery sergeant with worldwide service in the field of aviation ordnance.

He retired in 1998 after 21 years of service and settled in Idaho. Brown’s volunteer work with the City of Hazelton resulted in his promotion to public works director until he retired again in 2018.

Brown has been a member of the William L. McCauley/Magic Valley Detachment 1030 since 2014. After joining, he volunteered to be the detachment paymaster. He has held that position since, in addition to serving as adjutant for the past three years. He has streamlined duties, digitized systems and increased efficiencies while also being instrumental to various events.

In July 2022, Idaho Gov. Brad Little appointed Eugene to serve on the Idaho Veterans Affairs Commission, and he has served in various leadership positions for the American Legion.

Gary W. Davis, Commandant of Marine Corps League Detachment 1030 wrote, “Whenever the Detachment needs a project done, we call upon him to ensure every aspect is handled with the utmost professionalism and attention to detail. Eugene Brown has become a critical component within the detachment.”

Jan Gilbert, Twin Falls

The Twin Falls Veterans Council nominated Jan Gilbert, the Council’s most active non-veteran volunteer and committed member of the Council for the Twin Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary.

Gilbert has assisted with many projects in support of veterans and military families, including serving as past president of the Twin Falls VFW Auxiliary. Her husband of 51 years, Steve, served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was active in helping his fellow veterans and their families before he passed away last year.

Gilbert has given generously of her time and talents to carry on this committed service leading the Twin Falls veterans fair booth.

She has shared that she enjoys talking with veterans and hearing their stories, and is proud to assist those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Jan has two sons and two grandchildren.

Gilbert also dedicates her time to volunteering for events with her church.

Kay Jones, Twin Falls

American Legion Post 47 nominated Kay Jones, a life-long member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Filer.

She began her membership as a “Junior Member” at 2 years old and has spent her life working on behalf of veterans, the families of veterans and active duty military.

Jones has many family members who have served our country, including her husband, Ralph Jones, who served with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam, and her father, who served in WWII.

She has served in an extensive list of leadership positions that include serving as the Filer Auxiliary’s president for several years, the American Legion Auxiliary 5th District president twice, and American Legion Auxiliary president for the state of Idaho.

Her efforts to help seemingly forgotten veterans has resulted in gift packages being given to more than 120 veterans in 14 care centers, and this is just one of the many projects Jones has fueled.

Jones is often the first person to volunteer for projects, and has shared that bringing individuals together to work toward a common goal of serving veterans and their families through volunteer efforts is a personal reward that provides lasting satisfaction.