HAGERMAN — Magic Valley Republican Women will go on a field trip to the Hagerman Valley on Wednesday. Along with First Lady Teresa Little, they will visit the Hagerman High School Academy of Agriculture and Food Science at 5 p.m. Instructor Kirt Martin will lead the tour.
Hagerman High School partners with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a NIFA-funded research project to help sustain the commercial trout industry in the Hagerman Valley. As part of the grant, students are conducting research with the University of Idaho’s Research and Experiment Station in Hagerman.
The station researches aquaculture practices to help produce safe and sustainable fish for consumption.
The partnership is giving students a career boost in the region’s fast-growing food industry.
Magic Valley Republican Women will hold their monthly by-invitation meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Snake River Grill in Hagerman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.