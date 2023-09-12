“Lady Liberty” is back.

The 150-by-78 American flag with that nickname was unfurled Monday over the Snake River Canyon as part of a 9/11 memorial to honor those who died during the terrorist attacks 22 years ago.

Other memorials took place in Jerome and Twin Falls, starting with an early morning event at the College of Southern Idaho.

Later, the Patriot Day Flag Memorial was held at Crossroads Point in Jerome County, where 3,000 U.S. flags dotted the grounds as a tribute to the victims and heroes who died that day. Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke told those gathered — including members of the Jerome High School band and choir — to be engaged in doing good things, even difficult things, and to be engaged in the political process.

Public apathy, Bedke said, is one thing that can kill our republic.

He recalled how the country united after the 9/11 attacks.

“If I had been 19, I would have enlisted,” he said.

Arlen Crouch, of the Crouch family who has organized the flag display at Crossroads Point 10 times over the years, said the family decided to get involved when he believed many people had forgotten about the attacks just a few years after they occurred.

Later Monday afternoon, the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial held its event at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, with a highlight being the unfurling of the huge flag.

In addition, two F-18 fighter jets roared overhead following the Star Spangled Banner.

Kyle Fox, founder of the nonprofit group Follow the Flag, spoke about his organization, which brings out the patriotism in Americans by displaying the giant flags.

He said what is important to remember about 9/11 is that on Sept. 12, 2001, America rebounded.

“That’s where the triumph came,” Fox said, “and we are continuing to triumph today.”

The flags at Crossroads Point will be displayed through Wednesday, while the flag over the Snake River Canyon will come down Saturday morning. Each day, the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial will honor a different group of first responders.

On Friday, two military vehicles with a police escort will drive through Twin Falls, in support of the veteran and military appreciation day.