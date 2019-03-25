Try 3 months for $3
Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services

ShyRea Harrell, sitting, asks Andrew Moffitt a question about Sprite, his 5-year-old alpaca, April 12, 2017, at Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — After 46 years serving adults with disabilities, Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services will close its doors next month, the nonprofit announced Monday.

The closure is due to financial reasons, the organization said in a statement. April 12 will be the last day the nonprofit serves clients and business.

“As a developmental disability agency, MVRS has been the only non-profit in the Magic Valley serving adults with ‘abilities’ by providing life skills, community, recreational, employment and job coaching services,” the organization said in its statement.

“We would like to thank the Magic Valley area businesses and the community for the tremendous support they have shown to our clients over the years,” executive director Charles Kelly said in a statement. “We have witnessed a significant shift in how employers view employing adults with disabilities.”

