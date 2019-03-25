TWIN FALLS — After 46 years serving adults with disabilities, Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services will close its doors next month, the nonprofit announced Monday.
The closure is due to financial reasons, the organization said in a statement. April 12 will be the last day the nonprofit serves clients and business.
“As a developmental disability agency, MVRS has been the only non-profit in the Magic Valley serving adults with ‘abilities’ by providing life skills, community, recreational, employment and job coaching services,” the organization said in its statement.
“We would like to thank the Magic Valley area businesses and the community for the tremendous support they have shown to our clients over the years,” executive director Charles Kelly said in a statement. “We have witnessed a significant shift in how employers view employing adults with disabilities.”
Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services treasurer Leon Mills told the Times-News on March 5 that the nonprofit was struggling to address funding concerns. The group receives funds from Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, but those payments are typically delayed 60 to 90 days, creating a cash flow issue.
“It’s just getting more and more difficult,” Mills said.
MVRS had also been seeking more funding sources earlier this month in hopes of staying open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I hope this news hitting the area uncovers some funding from somewhere. They provide a fantastic service that our community needs!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.