Airshow

The Magic Valley Regional Airport will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023 with an airshow.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Regional Airport will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023 with an airshow. The Airshow Planning Committee is searching for volunteers to help organize the event. It is expected to feature the Blue Angels and other exciting airshow performances which will require a tremendous amount of preparation.

The committee will include five to seven volunteer members who will work in conjunction with the airshow director and Magic Valley Regional Airport Advisory Board to make recommendations to the Twin Falls City Council and the Twin Falls County Commissioners on the planning, development and implementation of the celebration.

To join the Airshow Planning Committee or volunteer for other aspects of the airshow, email Steve Kolar at airmvorg@gmail.com.

