TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Airport Advisory Board is seeking applicants for one city board member position. The position is for a term of three years. Applicants must live within the Twin Falls city limits.
The airport board holds lunch meetings in the airport terminal conference room on the first Tuesday of each month to discuss airport issues and operations with the airport manager. It also makes recommendations to the Twin Falls City Council for the operations and development of the airport.
You have free articles remaining.
Airport issues include the Federal Aviation Administration sponsored capital improvement program, air service, terminal operations and general aviation. However, applicants need not have an extensive aviation background to be considered. All interested persons are encouraged to apply.
Applicants should complete and return an application form to the Magic Valley Regional Airport by Sept. 9. To get the application form, call 208-733-5215, ext. 1100, or go to tfid.org/airport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.