Magic Valley Regional Airport

Magic Valley Regional Airport terminal.

 COURTESY OF THE CITY OF TWIN FALLS

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Airport Advisory Board is seeking applicants for one city board member position. The position is for a term of three years. Applicants must live within the Twin Falls city limits.

The airport board holds lunch meetings in the airport terminal conference room on the first Tuesday of each month to discuss airport issues and operations with the airport manager. It also makes recommendations to the Twin Falls City Council for the operations and development of the airport.

Airport issues include the Federal Aviation Administration sponsored capital improvement program, air service, terminal operations and general aviation. However, applicants need not have an extensive aviation background to be considered. All interested persons are encouraged to apply.

Applicants should complete and return an application form to the Magic Valley Regional Airport by Sept. 9. To get the application form, call 208-733-5215, ext. 1100, or go to tfid.org/airport.

