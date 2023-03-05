TWIN FALLS — At 4:45 in the morning, Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, is a hopping place. The flight to Salt Lake City is nearly full on this March day, and passengers have congregated in the waiting area with plenty of time until boarding.

No one wants to miss this flight. If they did, they’d have to wait 24 hours for the next one.

The pre-dawn morning hours are the busiest of the day at the Twin Falls airport. By 6 a.m., the only daily outbound flight is on its way and the airport settles down for another long, quiet day.

A combination of circumstances that have sent airlines scrambling to limit losses, from inflated fuel costs to a shortage of pilots, continue to hamper ambitions for more flights to and from the Magic Valley.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, air travel in Idaho — including Twin Falls —had been on an upward trajectory. A growing economy and expanding businesses across the state brought year-over-year growth in air traffic from 2015 to 2019.

The pandemic hurt air travel in 2020, but most of Idaho made an excellent recovery in 2021 and has continued to grow.

Two cities have lagged as exceptions: Twin Falls and Pocatello.

While the rest of the state has averaged a 5% increase in air traffic from 2019 peaks, Twin Falls is down almost 58% and Pocatello is off by 67%.

In the view of people like Wilf Costello, the drop in travel isn’t for lack of interest but a lack of flights.

Costello is chief commercial and marketing officer at Glanbia. At a December joint meeting of the Twin Falls City Council and the Twin Falls County Commission, Costello said Glanbia employees took about 750 flights in and out of Twin Falls in 2019.

“This year, year to date, we have flown about 789 flights, with about 20% in and out of Twin Falls,” Costello said at the meeting. “The reason why: We don’t have the availability of the flights.”

Airport Manager Bill Carberry acknowledged the biting reality.

“Our community recently experienced the termination of the SkyWest-operated United route to Denver,” he said at the meeting. “And the reduction of SkyWest-operated Delta routes to Salt Lake from three daily trips to one.”

That one remaining flight doesn’t offer great convenience, either. The departure time of 6 a.m. is especially early and the return leg is scheduled for an especially late arrival of 10 p.m.

Twin Falls has to ‘pay-to-play’

Members of the Twin Falls business community have lobbied for enhanced air services in one form or another for years.

“This is not a new issue for the community,” Economic Development Director Shawn Barigar said in December. “We’ve been talking about preservation, expansion, maintenance of air services clear back to the 2014 days when we were talking about converting from prop planes to jets.”

Those efforts appeared to pay off in 2021, when Twin Falls added a direct route to Denver.

But the jubilation was short-lived: The flight to the Mile High City in Colorado was eliminated just five months after it began.

To keep even the once-daily flights at Joslin Field, the city and the county in 2022 signed a minimum revenue guarantee with SkyWest Airlines. If the airline’s profits fall short of $100,000 in a quarter, the difference will be paid to SkyWest out of airport reserve funds.

In 2022, the airport paid out $25,000 to SkyWest in the year’s first quarter, and a little over $22,000 for Q4.

Now, SkyWest is seeking more to operate the Salt Lake City service. The airline has asked for a guarantee of $200,000 per quarter in 2023. Without the guarantee, the airline would cease service to Joslin Field, and Twin Falls would fall off the airline map.

“You’re not alone. What you’re going through is happening all over the United States,” air services consultant Mike Mooney said at the December meeting. “Small community air service in too many cases has become pay-to-play.”

Mooney’s company, Volaire Aviation, was hired as a consultant to enhance air services in Twin Falls by drawing new flights to the airport. Mooney said the current economics of air travel are leaving smaller regional airports with few choices.

A pilot shortage, increased fuel prices driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine and a slow rebound of business travel in the post-pandemic economy have created a volatile mix as airlines seek to minimize losses and avoid risk.

As a result, Elko, Nevada, and St. George, Utah, and Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Lewiston are just a few of the cities that have signed similar agreements with airlines to keep planes landing at their airports.

Pilot shortage isn’t a surprise

In 2007, the age of forced retirement for pilots was raised from 60 to 65, when it became clear that new pilots were not being trained fast enough to replace them. Last year, Congress discussed raising the age to 67, in hopes of alleviating some of the anticipated impact.

So, the pilot shortage has not come as a surprise.

With fewer pilots, airlines have begun eliminating smaller aircraft, like the 50-seat regional jets that fly in and out of Twin Falls.

“What are you gonna do with the pilots you have? You’re gonna put them in bigger airplanes,” Mooney said. “If you’re short on pilots, you’re gonna park the smaller planes, fly the bigger planes.”

SkyWest is rumored to be looking into replacing all of its 50-seat regional jets with 30-seat jets flown on a charter operation because the staffing requirements for the smaller planes are not as rigid and would allow older or retired pilots to captain planes, while younger junior officers who are still building experience could fly with them.

Still, Mooney hopes the winds of fortune could shift in a more favorable direction and encourage more routes to Twin Falls and other regional airports.

“The small community economics equation will someday get better,” he said. “It can’t get much worse than it is right now in terms of pilot shortage, economic uncertainty and fuel uncertainty. This is a triple whammy, and it shouldn’t continue like this ad infinitum.”

PHOTOS: The future of commercial air service at Joslin Field Passengers board a Delta jet operated by SkyWest on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Magic Valley Regional Airport also known as Joslin Field …