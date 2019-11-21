{{featured_button_text}}
Blood is collected during a blood drive July 19, 2010, at Saint Vincent Health Center in Erie, Pa. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The American Red Cross has a need for blood and platelet donations to ensure they are available for patients during the holiday season.

There is a critical need for type O blood donors, but all blood types are needed.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities are available at the following locations:

Twin Falls

  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences and Human Services Building, 397 N. College Road
  • 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in Oak Rooms 2-4 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W.
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N.
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive
  • 1:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18, all at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

Buhl

  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St.

Burley

  • noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at PCA Burley, Packaging Corporation of America, 1544 W. 27th St.
  • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office, 15 E. 200 S.

Dietrich

  • 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Dietrich High School, 406 N. Park St.

Those who give a blood donation through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.

